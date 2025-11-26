403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Reiterates Commitment To Human Protection, Criminal Justice Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Ambassador Shaikha Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij Al-Sabah reaffirmed Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) commitment to enhance international cooperation for protecting human dignity and strengthening criminal justice.
She made the remarks in a press statement to KUNA on Tuesday evening during an event organized by Kuwait Permanent Mission with GCC General Secretariat and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, partners present.
The side event occurred on sidelines of the General Assembly high level meeting evaluating the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons held November 24-25, 2025.
She said GCC commitment will remain a cornerstone of global efforts to combat human trafficking, warning the crime represents one of the most dangerous and grave violations against human rights worldwide today for all communities.
She highlighted Kuwait current presidency of the GCC as an opportunity to enhance collective action and protect vulnerable groups through innovative initiatives and broader regional and international partnerships supporting sustainable human security goals globally.
During the event GCC Assistant Secretary General for Legal and Legislative Affairs Sultan Al-Suwaidi reviewed member states efforts to combat trafficking, praising recent legislative and institutional developments achieved across the council countries in recent years.
Special Rapporteur Siobhan Mullally commended GCC efforts and urged continued cooperation, as representatives from member states and organizations stressed coordination and launched a report covering trafficking, migrant smuggling and transnational organized crime challenges globally today. (end)
ast
She made the remarks in a press statement to KUNA on Tuesday evening during an event organized by Kuwait Permanent Mission with GCC General Secretariat and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, partners present.
The side event occurred on sidelines of the General Assembly high level meeting evaluating the United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons held November 24-25, 2025.
She said GCC commitment will remain a cornerstone of global efforts to combat human trafficking, warning the crime represents one of the most dangerous and grave violations against human rights worldwide today for all communities.
She highlighted Kuwait current presidency of the GCC as an opportunity to enhance collective action and protect vulnerable groups through innovative initiatives and broader regional and international partnerships supporting sustainable human security goals globally.
During the event GCC Assistant Secretary General for Legal and Legislative Affairs Sultan Al-Suwaidi reviewed member states efforts to combat trafficking, praising recent legislative and institutional developments achieved across the council countries in recent years.
Special Rapporteur Siobhan Mullally commended GCC efforts and urged continued cooperation, as representatives from member states and organizations stressed coordination and launched a report covering trafficking, migrant smuggling and transnational organized crime challenges globally today. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment