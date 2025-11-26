Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Projected A Growth Of US $399.91 Billion By 2029 The Business Research Company

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?In recent years, the market size for eco-friendly food packaging has experienced considerable growth. The market, valued at $252.19 billion in 2024, is projected to expand to $271.54 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to increased environmental consciousness and sustainability targets, government rules and prohibitions on single-use plastics, a rise in consumer preference for eco-friendly items, corporate sustainability programs, and efforts to minimize carbon emissions.

In the coming years, a swift expansion is projected for the eco-friendly food packaging market, with its size predicted to rise to $399.91 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Factors contributing to this expansion during the forecast period include initiatives aimed at recycling and circular economy, sustainable supply chains, cost-effectiveness and efficiency, improvements in marketing and brand imaging, and adaptations for e-commerce and home-based packaging solutions. Significant trends in this period are expected to involve innovations in compostable and biodegradable packaging, intelligent and reactive packaging for food safety, across-board collaborations in the food industry value chain, innovative and responsive packaging for food safety, and employment of recycled and repurposed materials.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market?

The rise in consumer knowledge about the disadvantages of using plastic products in food packaging is propelling the expansion of the eco-friendly food packaging market. The extensive use of non-degradable, single-use plastic packaging has negative effects on the environment. Plastic takes centuries to break down in landfills, leaving a lasting environmental footprint that can damage plant, animal, and human life. For example, according to the World Economic Forum report, Germany and Austria top the list in waste recycling at rates of 56% and 52% respectively. Moreover, certain countries, like Wales, have ambitious recycling objectives. Wales intends to eliminate waste completely by 2050, and the European Union is contemplating a new aim of at least 65% by 2030. Consequently, the increasing public awareness of the risks associated with plastic food packaging is predicted to spur the rise of the eco-friendly food packaging market in the subsequent years.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market?

Major players in the Eco-Friendly Food Packaging include:

. Amcor plc

. Mondi plc

. Sealed Air Corporation

. Ball Corporation

. Tetra Pak International SA

. BASF SE

. Huhtamaki Oyj

. Smurfit Kappa Group

. Sonoco Products Co.

. Pactiv Evergeen Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market?

There's a rising trend in the eco-friendly food packaging market, driven by technological advancements. Prominent companies within the market are focusing on developing cutting-edge technologies allowing a shift towards more sustainable food packaging options, with the aim of diminishing their environmental footprint and preventing plastic from ending up in landfill or marine environments. For instance, in October 2022, HuhtamäkiOyj, a consumer packaging company from Finland, unveiled a ground-breaking recyclable ice cream packaging solution using paper-based technology. Crafted from 95% renewable biobased material, it utilizes a water-based barrier coating and a Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) certified paperboard. This technological leap aids in minimizing packaging expenses, waste, and environmental pollution.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market Growth

The eco-friendly food packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Recycled Content Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Degradable Packaging

2) By Material: Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Plastic, Other Materials

3) By Technique: Active Packaging, Molded Packaging, Multipurpose Packaging, Alternate Fiber Packaging

4) By Application: Food And Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Fruits And Vegetables, Convenience Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Recycled Content Packaging: Recycled Paper and Cardboard Packaging, Recycled Plastic Packaging, Recycled Glass Packaging

2) By Reusable Packaging: Reusable Containers, Reusable Bags, Reusable Wraps (e.g., beeswax wraps)

3) By Degradable Packaging: Biodegradable Plastics, Compostable Packaging, Oxo-degradable Packaging

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Eco-Friendly Food Packaging Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led in size in the market for eco-friendly food packaging and is projected to experience growth. The report on this market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

