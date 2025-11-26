BEYOND Developments Unveils Kanyon, An AED 1.5 Billion Sculptural Tower Elevating Urban Living

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A Green Canyon inspired tower rises within the Forest District, the region's pioneering nature-led coastal community at Dubai Maritime City

Dubai, UAE,November 2025: BEYOND Developments, the bold and design-led real estate developer shaping next-generation waterfront destinations, has launched Kanyon, an AED 1.5 billion residential landmark and the second sculptural tower rising in the region's first Forest District by the Sea at Dubai Maritime City. Conceived as a tower shaped by light, horizon, and the calming presence of nature, Kanyon introduces a new expression of contemporary waterfront living and strengthens the evolution of one of Dubai's most distinctive emerging districts.

Inspired by the idea of a“Green Canyon,” the tower is shaped by movement and the natural play of shadow and light, allowing a cascading forest landscape to weave upward through the building and soften its architectural lines. Kanyon's distinctive design introduces a striking visual and emotional language to the district. Its layered façade curves gently inwards and outwards, catching the sun throughout the day, while a planted vertical spine rises along the structure, grounding the tower within a nature-rich environment. Each home opens to wide horizons, with views stretching toward Downtown Dubai's skyline, the World Islands, Port Rashid, and the emerging forest landscape below.

Commenting on the launch, Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, said:“Dubai Maritime City is now recognised as one of the region's most distinctive waterfront destinations, a place where the energy of Dubai naturally meets the calm of the sea. With our masterplan, we envisioned a community shaped by wellbeing, thoughtful design and a closer relationship with nature, creating an environment where people can live with greater ease and purpose. Kanyon builds on this vision by drawing the landscape into the heart of the building and shaping a living experience that feels warm, intuitive and deeply rooted in its surroundings”.

Inside, Kanyon offers 411 thoughtfully crafted one, two, and three bedroom residences shaped around clarity, warmth, and the rhythm of daily life. Residences enjoy expansive views, spacious layouts, and a heightened sense of privacy expressed through generous glazing, flowing balconies, and refined finishes that create a gentle dialogue between interior comfort and the surrounding natural environment. The project is scheduled for delivery in Q2 2029.

A layered lifestyle offering reinforces this sense of ease. A welcoming lobby, co-working spaces overlooking both sea and greenery, elevated pavilions, pool terraces, a modern fitness club, a dedicated spa, family-friendly spaces, and an intimate rooftop sky bar exclusively for residents shape an environment where daily routines naturally transform into meaningful moments. A sky pool crowns the tower, offering elevated views and a serene vantage point above the district, creating a unique vertical nature experience within the heart of the building. At the base, a terraced landscape known as the Green Descent brings the tower into harmony with the wider district, creating a seamless connection between architecture and nature.