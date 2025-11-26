WHX Labs In Dubai To Celebrate 25 Years Of Innovation As Part Of The World's Largest Healthcare Gathering In 2026

Held from 10-13 February at Dubai World Trade Centre, World Health Expo (WHX) Labs in Dubai coincides with World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, forming the world's largest healthcare event



This year marks the launch of two flagship summits, which will advance regional and international collaboration in precision health and antimicrobial resistance Global laboratory leaders Sysmex, Snibe and Beckman Coulter are set to showcase their latest solutions at WHX Labs in Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2025: World Health Expo (WHX) Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event, will celebrate 25 years of innovation at its upcoming edition, which takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-13 February.

WHX Labs Dubai will provide a platform for dealmaking, networking and knowledge exchange, while addressing some of the most pressing challenges in laboratory science. The event is held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, reinforcing the nation's commitment to delivering world-leading healthcare.

Marking a quarter of a century of success, WHX Labs Dubai will be held under the theme“25 years of laboratory innovation: Uniting Communities for better health” and will present an international showcase of excellence in laboratories, diagnostics and precision medicine.

In 2025, WHX Labs in Dubai generated US$621 million in business and attracted 27,853 professional visits. The 2026 edition is set to host more than 800 exhibitors from over 40 countries and is expected to welcome over 35,000 professional visits.

Tom Coleman, Group Exhibition Director, Informa Markets Healthcare, said:“Having been at the forefront of the laboratory industry in the UAE over the past 25 years, WHX Labs in Dubai continues to drive the future of healthcare. Over the course of four days, the 2026 edition will unite laboratory experts, healthcare leaders, innovators and technology providers from around the world at DWTC, delivering new possibilities in global healthcare diagnostics.”

The upcoming edition will launch two new flagship conferences, the Precision Health World Forum and the AMR Leaders Summit, further expanding the event's role as a global platform for advancing innovation and collaboration in healthcare.

Taking place from 10-11 February, the Precision Health World Forum brings together global experts to explore the evolving promise of genomics and precision health. The inaugural edition aims to foster connections between scientists, innovators, healthcare leaders and policymakers to shape the early foundations of a shared precision health future.

With a spotlight on regional priorities and international best practices, the forum will highlight how collaboration across borders can unlock new opportunities in research, innovation and health equity.

Chaired by Dr Ammira Al-Shaheeb Akil; Director, Metabolic and Mendelian Disorders Translational Research Program and Principal Investigator, Sidra Medicine, Qatar, the forum will explore how genomic discoveries can be applied in clinical settings, leveraging data and AI in precision health and overcoming challenges to deliver personalised therapies, among other key areas.

Addressing the escalating global health threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), the AMR Leaders' Summit, held from 12-13 February, will convene a multidisciplinary alliance of scientists, clinicians, policymakers and innovators to help bridge the gap between research and implementation. Chaired by Dr Wael Elamin, Medical Director, Environmental Sciences, M42, the summit is designed to inspire actionable dialogue and collaborative solutions.

The AMR Summit will bring together a multidisciplinary audience spanning academia, clinical practice, health policy, diagnostics and representatives from the pharmaceutical industry. The programme will feature a variety of engaging formats designed to ignite transformative industry discussions, including fireside chats, debates, and case-based panels.

Marking a significant milestone, the 25th Annual Laboratory Management and Medicine Congress will feature eight CME-accredited scientific conference tracks, including Laboratory Management, Haematology, Clinical Chemistry, Clinical Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Histopathology, Lab Quality Management and Blood Transfusion Medicine & Cell Therapy.

Led by 250 global thought leaders and laboratory specialists, the congress will reflect the 25-year journey of WHX Labs in Dubai under the theme,“Celebrating the past and empowering the future of lab quality through innovation and global benchmarking.”

Attendees of WHX Labs in Dubai will have the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops facilitated by industry experts from MGI Tech, Sysmex, and Snibe, offering in-depth insights and networking opportunities.

WHX Labs in Dubai will showcase the latest advancements across eight dedicated laboratory sectors which include: Disposables, Diagnostics Tests, Imaging & Diagnostics, Laboratory Devices, Healthcare and General Services, Laboratory Equipment, Laboratory Instruments and Reagents and Chemicals.

International healthcare leaders already confirmed for the event include Abbott, Al Borg Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Biomerieux, Dedalus, PureLab, Randox, Sansure, Siemens Healthineers, Snibe Diagnostic, Sysmex Middle East and World Data Exchange, among others.

WHX Labs in Dubai coincides with World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, which will be held from 9-12 February at Dubai Exhibition Centre.

About WHX Labs in Dubai:

WHX Labs in Dubai, formerly known as Medlab Middle East, is a leading global platform for laboratory and diagnostics innovation.

The event is part of the World Health Expo (WHX) portfolio, which unifies Informa's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration under a single brand.

WHX Labs in Dubai will build on Medlab Middle East's 24 years of success, connecting more than half a million healthcare professionals in nine countries across four continents, consolidating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio.

#WHXLabsInDubai #WHX