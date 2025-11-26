UAE's US$1.43 Bn HVAC Market Fuels Himel's Ambition To Amplify Its Presence With Launch Of AI-Powered Solutions

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Himel is showcasing its 'I Love Control' flagship series at Big 5 Global 2025 in Dubai, introducing game-changing automated industrial power management solutions

Himel, a global pioneer and manufacturer of electrical products and solutions, is strengthening its UAE presence with the launch of“I Love Control” series, its flagship product line featuring smart industrial control and industrial automation solutions for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector. Backed by cutting-edge technology, innovation, and sustainability-driven principles, this launch marks Himel's expansion into the HVAC-centric industrial automation segment in the UAE.

Himel manufactures and supplies a wide range of electrical solutions – from low voltage power distribution and power management to motor control and protection, industrial components, and home electrical solutions. Himel's offerings are engineered to deliver quality, comply with the highest safety standards, and remain cost-effective. With a global footprint across 60+ countries, Himel is solidifying its position as a leading electrical manufacturer and supplier in the UAE.

Mordor Intelligence reports that the UAE's HVAC market is estimated to reach US$1.43 billion in 2025, and is expected to grow to US$2.10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.02 period during the five-year period. In line with market demand, Himel's“I Love Control” portfolio is designed to optimise power management in ventilation, pumping, air handling units, and chillers.

Koon San Ang, International Sales Vice President at Himel, said,“Himel is one of the top three brands globally offering fully integrated HVAC solutions-from field sensors, contactors, VSDs, and control devices to controllers and the information layer. Our latest flagship line, the“I Love Control” series, has been engineered to promote sustainability and power efficiency in the UAE. It underscores Himel's commitment to providing reliable, accessible, and affordable solutions without compromising on quality.”

Himel has expanded its industrial control and HVAC automation footprint across Bangladesh, Mongolia, South Africa, Malaysia, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia, reinforcing its global“Powering Infinity” vision. The company's portfolio-including X Series contactors, SP Series Variable Speed Drives, smart relay controllers, and its AI-powered EBA (Energy Management & Building Automation) system that delivers up to 30% energy savings-continues to gain strong traction in key markets. Designed to enhance efficiency across ventilation, pumping, HVAC, and electrical infrastructure, the solutions have been well received by partners and customers for their durability, safety, and alignment with local development priorities.

Xiaoyu Shen – Product Manager, IA&IC Business, said,“The“I Love Control” series has been developed to meet the ever-growing global demand for sustainable industrial automation solutions, including in the UAE. It sets a new benchmark in the HVAC market, ushering in a new era of cutting-edge systems at an industrial scale. Our game-changing EBA system uses AI to optimise power consumption, eliminating excessive supply that can be hazardous and wasteful.”

Himel launched its UAE operations in 2010 after identifying demand for quality electrical supplies that are affordable, reliable, and user-friendly. Since then, the company has witnessed exponential growth, expanding to other GCC nations.

The company sees potential to multiply its offerings due to the UAE's economic vision and rapid real estate development. The pace of residential, commercial, industrial, and warehouse construction is set to intensify demand for electrical products, and Himel's expanding portfolio is positioned to meet this need.

Ang added,“The UAE is at the apex of an economic boom, driven by rigorous infrastructure developments. As long-standing witnesses of the country's evolution into a regional powerhouse, we aim to actively support this vision. Our value-engineered products are carefully designed and manufactured to meet consumer needs while aligning with the highest safety standards.”

As part of its efforts to amplify its regional presence and bring its innovation to consumers, Himel is showcasing its“I Love Control” portfolio at Big 5 Global, an international platform that showcases the technological advancements in the construction industry, in Dubai World Trade Centre from November 24 to 27, 2025.

“Our global growth has been powered by a commitment to bring smart, safe, and affordable energy solutions worldwide. Since our inception in 1958 in Spain, we have successfully expanded our reach to more than 60 countries and six billion people. Participating at Big 5 Global allows us to introduce smart, automated solutions in a region that values sustainable innovation.” Ang added.

About Himel:

Himel is an award-winning global manufacturer and supplier of electric products for Low Voltage Power Distribution, Final Distribution, Power Management, Motor Control and Protection, Industrial Components, and Home Electric offers. With a footprint in 60+ countries, Himel is a leader in value-engineered electric products for residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.