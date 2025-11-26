Al Uqda Racecourse Set To Host High-Stakes Derby Trials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Racing & Equestrian Club (QREC) is set to stage the highly anticipated Derby Trials Day tomorrow. The annual fixture, a key stop in the domestic racing calendar, will take place on the turf track at Al Uqda Racecourse and features as Meeting 16 of the season.

The Derby Trials traditionally provide the first real indicator of form ahead of the Qatar International Derby meeting, scheduled for 20 December at Al Rayyan Racecourse. The international feature is once again expected to attract strong overseas participation while the Qatar Oaks will take centre stage a day earlier.

Prize money for tomorrow's meeting totals QR1.08m, with each of the nine races on the card worth QR120,000.

QREC's Racing Department has released the final declarations, revealing broad engagement from owners, trainers and jockeys. Given its timing and competitive fields, the meeting is widely viewed as a preview of the battles likely to unfold on the Derby Day next month, which traditionally ushers in the season's major feature-race period.

Racing gets underway at 2:30 pm Doha time with the Local Purebred Arabian Derby Trial (3YOs only), a Class 2 contest over 1400m.

The second race mirrors the opener at the same distance and grade, the Purebred Arabian Derby Trial (3YOs only). It has attracted the largest field of the day with 13 runners, compared with 12 in Race 1.

Race 3 will be the Local Purebred Arabian Oaks Trial (4YO fillies only), Class 2, over 2100m.

Race 4 delivers the Local Thoroughbred Trial (3YOs only), a Class 2 race over 1400m.

The spotlight then switches back to the fillies, with Race 5 staging the Purebred Arabian Oaks Trial (4YOs only), Class 2, over 2100m. Race 6 follows with the Thoroughbred Oaks Trial (3YO fillies only), also a Class 2 contest over 2100m.

Race 7 lines up the National Derby Trial for Local Purebred Arabians (4YOs only), over 2100m.

The penultimate race, the Purebred Arabian Derby Trial (4YOs only), keeps the distance at 2100m and maintains the Class 2 level.

The closing race on the nine-race card is the Thoroughbred Derby Trial (3YOs only), a Class 2 event over 2100m.

Winners across all nine races will be crowned by QREC officials.

Meanwhile, preparations continue at Al Rayyan Racecourse, where the Ras Laffan Cup meeting, featuring eight races topped by a strong main event, will take place 24 hours before tomorrow's Derby Trials.