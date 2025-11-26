403
Today In Kuwait's History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) --
1962 -- Kuwait minister of guidance and news, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, assigned Bader Khaled Al-Bader to run Kuwait Office in Dubai with a task of establishing schools, health centers and mosques in the seven Emirates.
1964 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law restricting imports of commodities to Kuwaiti citizens and companies.
1970 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regulating companies' securities' trade.
1987 -- Kuwait's former army chief of staff Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died at the age of 53. He was appointed Army Chief of Staff in 1963 and retired in 1980.
2005 -- The famous singer Issa Khorshid passed away. He was 61 years old.
2007 -- Al-Shahed daily newspaper began publishing after being printed as a weekly edition.
2012 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development signed a loan agreement with Mauritania worth USD 10 million to co-fund a road project.
2013 -- Kuwait National Assembly renewed confidence in the minister of health, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah in the wake of a no-confidence vote followed a questioning session.
2013 -- KFAED inked a deal to supply an emergency medical center in Akkar, North Lebanon, with equipment and vehicles.
2015 -- KFAED signed a KD 3.5 million loan agreement with South Sudan.
2016 -- Voting began to choose National Assembly Members for the 15th legislative term based on five constituencies system.
2017 -- The Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) on received the GSAS Gold Certificate for green buildings in the Operations category from Qatar's Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD).
2017 -- KFAED and Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) signed USD one million MoU to aid Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.
2019 -- Kuwait Health Ministry declared success of the first full heart transplant operation in Kuwait for a youth. The procedure was conducted at Salman Al-Dabous center at Al-Adan hospital. (end)
