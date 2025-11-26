Corrugated Handle Box Market Is Projected To Increase At A CAGR Of 6.9% Through 2025-2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Corrugated Handle Box Market?The market size of corrugated handle boxes has been progressively expanding over the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $46.17 billion in 2024 to $47.66 billion in 2025, signifying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The development during the historic phase is credited to fast-paced urbanization, advancements, and globalization, augmented consciousness about environmental conservation, and the expansion of the e-commerce industry.

In the coming years, the corrugated handle box market is predicted to experience robust growth, anticipated to reach $62.26 billion by 2029, progressing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth forecast include the evolution of environmental regulations, increased preference for green packaging, the intensified requirement for efficient operations, growing population, and the emergence of new economies. The forecast period is also expected to see key trends such as partnerships and collaborations, regional expansion, improvements in manufacturing processes, and technological advancements.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Corrugated Handle Box Market?

The growth of the corrugated handle box market is anticipated to be driven by the upsurge in online shopping. Online shopping, which involves purchasing goods or services via the internet using a web browser, often utilizes corrugated handle boxes as storage or transit solutions. These boxes serve a range of functions, from practical to decorative. To illustrate, the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), an internationally operating American stock exchange, forecasted that by 2040, 95% of all UK purchases would be facilitated through online platforms. Consequently, the expansion of online shopping is predicted to stimulate the progression of the corrugated handle box market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Corrugated Handle Box Market?

Major players in the Corrugated Handle Box include:

. Reid Packaging

. Allen Field Company Inc.

. Unicraft Industries

. Guangzhou Bosing Paper Printing and Packaging Co. Ltd.

. GWP Group

. W.H. Skinner

. CBS Packaging

. Riverside Paper Co.

. Rengo Co. Ltd.

. Mondi Group

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Corrugated Handle Box Industry?

Leading corporations in the corrugated handle box industry are placing a strong emphasis on product innovation, like the corrugated cardboard box, to establish a market advantage. The corrugated cardboard box is being employed as a corrugated handle box created specifically for the shipping of medical devices in the e-commerce sector. For instance, DS Smith plc, a British paper mill firm, introduced a corrugated cardboard box in April 2022. This corrugated cardboard box is a single-material solution presenting enhanced protection against difficulties encountered during e-commerce transportation. It represents a straightforward packaging method that delivers outstanding protection for medical devices.

What Segments Are Covered In The Corrugated Handle Box Market Report?

The corrugated handle box market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Kraft Paper, Container Board, Corrugated Board, Recycled Paper, Molded Fiber Pulp, Other Materials

2) By Printing Technology: Digital Printing, Flexography Printing, Lithography Printing

3) By End User: Agriculture, Chemicals, Food And Drink, Pharma, Personal Care, Retail, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Kraft Paper: Natural Kraft Paper, Bleached Kraft Paper

2) By Container Board: Single Wall Container Board, Double Wall Container Board, Triple Wall Container Board

3) By Corrugated Board: Single Face Corrugated Board, Single Wall Corrugated Board, Double Wall Corrugated Board, Triple Wall Corrugated Board

4) By Recycled Paper: Post-Consumer Recycled Paper, Post-Industrial Recycled Paper

5) By Molded Fiber Pulp: Molded Pulp Trays, Molded Pulp Containers

6) By Other Materials: Biodegradable Materials, Specialty Papers

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Corrugated Handle Box Market?

In the corrugated handle box market for the year 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant position. The forecast predicts a growth trend for this region. The market report encompassed other regions as well including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

