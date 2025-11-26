Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Plan Taking Shape To Shrink China's Shipbuilding Lead

US Plan Taking Shape To Shrink China's Shipbuilding Lead


2025-11-26 12:01:23
(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States' ability to build vital maritime ships and submarines was pivotal to its rise as a global superpower. However, longstanding complacency has caused the US shipbuilding industry to stagnate, undermining its readiness for today's pressing security challenges.

The US government is now brainstorming methods to revitalize shipbuilding and is engaging in various diplomatic endeavors with allied countries to supplement the effort, either through investments or naval exports.

MENAFN26112025000159011032ID1110398490



Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search