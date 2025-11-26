Assam Rifles, DRI Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 7 Crore In NE

The Assam Rifles, in close coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), successfully executed two significant operations against trans-border smuggling this week, recovering large quantities of foreign-origin cigarettes with an estimated market value exceeding Rs. 7 crore.

There were back-to-back operations in Assam and Mizoram on November 21 and 23 to curb illegal activities in the North East region.

First Operation in Assam

The first action took place on November 21 in Karmiganj, Assam. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team intercepted a Bolero pickup vehicle. A detailed search of the vehicle revealed 165 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes from various brands, valued at approximately Rs. 3.5 crore. Two individuals involved in transporting the contraband were apprehended at the scene. One was identified to be Lalrinsanga, 35, a resident of Mamit, Mizoram. The other was determined to be Lallungawia, 29, a resident of Rengdil, Mamit, Mizoram.

Second Operation in Mizoram

In a separate operation later on November 23, the joint forces operated in the general area of Kanhnum, Mamit District, Mizoram. This operation resulted in the recovery of 197 cartons of unclaimed foreign-origin cigarettes. The seized consignment from the Mizoram operation is assessed to be worth approximately Rs 4 crore.

Investigation and Official Statement

All recovered items from both operations, along with the apprehended individuals from the Karmiganj incident, have been handed over to the Customs department for further investigation and legal action. Authorities said that "these successful operations underscored the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles and partner agencies in combating smuggling activities and safeguarding national interests across the North East." (ANI)

