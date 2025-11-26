Toyota Fortuner EMI With Zero Down Payment: Full Breakdown Of Monthly Cost
Many people feel they should have a big car. They dream of owning a car like the Fortuner. Let's find out what the installment would be if you buy the car with zero down payment.
The Toyota Fortuner is an expensive car. Its on-road price ranges from ₹38 lakh to ₹50 lakh, varying by city and location. The price depends on which city you buy the car in.
If you're buying the car with zero down payment, meaning without paying a single rupee upfront, you might need to take a loan of ₹40 lakh. In that case, you need to understand the interest rate.
The interest rate depends on the loan tenure you choose. You can take a loan for a period of 5, 7, or 8 years.
For a 5-year tenure, the monthly EMI for this car is ₹85,000 to ₹90,000. For 7 years, it's ₹65,000 to ₹70,000 per month, and for 8 years, you have to pay an installment of ₹55,000 to ₹60,000.
Processing fees, insurance, and RTO charges are included in this cost. Since you are paying the entire price of the car through installments, you are paying the car's EMI.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment