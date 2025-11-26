Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toyota Fortuner EMI With Zero Down Payment: Full Breakdown Of Monthly Cost


2025-11-26 12:00:37
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many people dream of owning a Toyota Fortuner. If you buy the car with zero down payment, meaning a loan of about ₹40 lakh, here's the info on what the monthly installment would be for 5, 7, or 8-year tenures.

Many people feel they should have a big car. They dream of owning a car like the Fortuner. Let's find out what the installment would be if you buy the car with zero down payment.

The Toyota Fortuner is an expensive car. Its on-road price ranges from ₹38 lakh to ₹50 lakh, varying by city and location. The price depends on which city you buy the car in.

If you're buying the car with zero down payment, meaning without paying a single rupee upfront, you might need to take a loan of ₹40 lakh. In that case, you need to understand the interest rate.

The interest rate depends on the loan tenure you choose. You can take a loan for a period of 5, 7, or 8 years.

For a 5-year tenure, the monthly EMI for this car is ₹85,000 to ₹90,000. For 7 years, it's ₹65,000 to ₹70,000 per month, and for 8 years, you have to pay an installment of ₹55,000 to ₹60,000.

Processing fees, insurance, and RTO charges are included in this cost. Since you are paying the entire price of the car through installments, you are paying the car's EMI.

