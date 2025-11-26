Power Outage Schedules To Remain In Effect Around Clock Nationwide On Wednesday

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrenergo reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform notes.

“The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities,” Ukrenergo stated.

For household users, outages will be applied from 00:00 to 23:59, amounting to between 0.5 and 2.5 rotation groups per day.

For industrial users, restrictions will remain in place around the clock.

Citizens are urged to use electricity sparingly during the hours when power is available according to the schedule.

It is noted that the timing and volume of restrictions may change. Updated information will be published on the official social media pages of regional power distribution companies (Oblenergo).

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of November 24–25, and in the morning, the enemy carried out a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in several regions, resulting in outages in Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv regions, and the city of Kyiv.

