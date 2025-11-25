VEVOR Brings Black Friday To Times Square: $9.9 Pop-Up Experience Lets Consumers Upgrade Every Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new experiential activation previews home innovation, and the shift toward intentional, value-driven consumption.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VEVOR today announced its upcoming Black Friday initiative, which will debut on Nov 28 and aims to encourage more intentional, value-focused holiday purchasing. Moving beyond the traditional focus on doorbuster deals and rapid purchasing, this year's campaign positions Black Friday as a pivotal moment to encourage“creative consumption,” a concept that emphasizes practical use, personal craftsmanship, and long-term value.

Consumers Shift Toward Creative Consumption

For more than a decade, Black Friday has been associated with overcrowded stores, rapid-fire promotions, and what many analysts describe as impulsive or excessive consumption. However, recent global trends show a substantial change in how consumers approach the holiday. Economic pressures, environmental concerns, and a renewed desire for self-sufficiency have caused many individuals to reevaluate what they buy-and why.

Instead of prioritizing the accumulation of goods, shoppers increasingly seek purchases that offer measurable utility and long-term relevance. Studies on post-pandemic behavior indicate rising interest in home improvement, personal workshops, and maker culture, aligning closely with the boom in DIY activities and the expansion of home studio setups. For many, tools and equipment now represent investments in personal capability, not merely discretionary spending.





To bring this shift in consumer behavior to life, VEVOR is preparing to host a two-day experiential pop-up in New York's Times Square scheduled for November 28–29. This activation will serve as a hands-on preview of how the brand's broader home-improvement, outdoor, automotive, and maker-oriented product ecosystems empower meaningful creation, showing how Black Friday can be about upgrading spaces, not just accumulating goods.

Times Square Pop-Up: A Preview of VEVOR's $9.9 Trade-Up Event

Rooted in the rising trend of practical, anti-overconsumption behavior and the growing demand for DIY, home-studio, and creator-economy equipment, VEVOR's upcoming Times Square pop-up, titled "The Great Upgrade," embodies the brand's commitment to empowering everyday creators through creative, purposeful engagement. The event will transform Duffy Square into a hub of creativity, community, and hands-on experiences that reflect VEVOR's commitment to empowering everyday home creators.

Visitors can expect a series of interactive experiences designed to spark creativity and practical engagement. Renowned artist Tom Fruin will lead a live creation, turning collected old items into the“Home Creator Totem,” an art installation that embodies the spirit of repurposing and inventive design. Attendees can also participate in the $9.9 upgrade initiative, exchanging usable items for vouchers to purchase designated VEVOR products, while contributing to the VEVOR Home Creator Fund through a live, visual display of donations. Social challenges, contests, and additional creative surprises will offer even more opportunities for guests to experience the event both online and on-site.





Redefining Black Friday Through“Creative Consumption”

At the heart of the campaign is the concept of“creative consumption,” emphasizing not just what people buy-but what they can create, build, repair, or improve with it. Aligned with this philosophy, VEVOR continues to communicate its brand ethos:“Upgrade Every Space,” highlighting how every corner of a home can become more capable, functional, and inspiring through intentional creation.

VEVOR will spotlight real consumer projects throughout the season, showcasing how its diverse range of solutions and equipment-from home workshops and fabrication devices to outdoor and automotive solutions-enables households to enhance their lifestyles through practical capability.





About VEVOR

VEVOR is a globally leading omnichannel home improvement brand. The company aims to create comprehensive home ecosystems and thus provides pro-grade performance tools, garden and outdoor solutions, and automotive solutions at a fair price, enabling households to freely create their ideal lifestyles.

Driven by its mission to deliver better, higher-performance labor-saving home-ecosystem equipment, VEVOR continues to unlock the creative potential of every home and reshape the future of global home improvement.

YouTube: VEVOR

Facebook: Vevor Store

Media Contact:

Name: Flora Feng

Title: Media Relations

Company: VEVOR

Email: ...

Website:

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: