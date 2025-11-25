Jayud Global Logistics Limited Securities Fraud Class Action Result Of Massive Stock Decline - Investors May Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, @ KSF

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have untilto file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Jayud Global Logistics Limited (“Jayud” or the“Company”) (NasdaqCM: JYD), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 21, 2023 and April 30, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Jayud and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 19, 2026.

About the Lawsuit

Jayud and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion“pump-and-dump” scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (ii) insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (iii) the Company's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity elevating the stock price; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Jayud's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The case is Lindstrom v. Jayud Global Logistics Limited, et al., Case No. 25-cv-09662.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

...

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

CONNECT WITH US: Facebook || Instagram || YouTube || TikTok || LinkedIn