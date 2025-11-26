BELKIN UNVEILS WHITE FRIDAY LINE-UP OF MUST-HAVE TECH GIFTS

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From 20th November through to early December on Amazon and Jarir only, Belkin is offering limited-time seasonal offers on premium tech accessories designed to elevate everyday life







Dubai, UAE – November, 2025 – Belkin, a leading consumer electronics brand for over 40 years, is spreading cheer ahead of the holiday season by offering shoppers premium tech at exceptional prices through its White Friday deals. Individuals looking for the perfect holiday gift for family and friends or who simply want to enhance their day-to-day lives with the latest tech, can enjoy up to 50% discounts on Belkin's bestselling power, audio and gaming accessories.

Belkin products bring together premium quality, reliability and elevated design. With White Friday offers now live, shoppers can enjoy added value across Belkin's latest tech accessories, including several new launches available in time for the festive season.

Belkin's White Friday deals can be found on and (between 20–30 November 2025) and (24 November – 7 December 2025) only. Deals include:

SoundForm Anywhere True Wireless Earbuds (34% off RRP exclusively at Jarir) – These wireless semi-in-ear earbuds are Belkin's most comfortable to date; they are crafted to eliminate the common complaint of ear pressure build-up from ear tips, making them the go-to every-day audio accessory. Whether you're working out, commuting or even side-sleeping, Anywhere will be with you everywhere. Boasting high-quality audio fidelity, a pocket-friendly slim travel case (with an included key-ring), a Size-Up Sleeve and up to 26-hours of battery life, this new launch will be an easy win for anyone who loves to listen throughout their day.

Deal Price: 99 SAR/AED (RRP 149 SAR/AED)

SoundForm Isolate Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (50% off RRP) – Designed for comfort, these award-winning over ear wireless headphones boast hybrid active noise cancellation and all-day battery life (60 hours on a single charge). Featuring Bluetooth 5.4, SoundFormTM Isolate also features three listening modes, CloudCushion earcups and an adjustable headband. They are a versatile choice for use at home, in the office or on the go.

Deal Price: 99 SAR/AED (RRP 199 SAR/AED)

Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2 (25% off RRP) – Fans of Nintendo Switch 2 know that if you can keep your power up, you can play longer. This premium charging case is crafted from durable, high-quality materials and boasts dependable impact protection that will keep your device safe from scratches, bumps and drops while keeping it charged and ready to go. It's a must-have for any Nintendo Switch 2 players looking for dependable protection and all-day power.

Deal Price: 149 SAR/AED (RRP 199 SAR/AED)

BoostCharge Power Bank 20K with Integrated Cable (47% off RRP) – Today's gadgets are power hungry and if you're a demanding user, a potent power bank is a must have. Designed to be lightweight, this high-capacity power bank features an integrated USB-C cable and 30W fast charging. Thanks to dual USB-C and USB-A ports, you can easily charge multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring your productivity or entertainment is never interrupted.

Deal Price: 79 SAR/AED (RRP 149 SAR/AED)

Shop Belkin White Friday deals now on Amazon and Jarir only.

MENAFN26112025005446012082ID1110398342