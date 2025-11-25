403
Landmark Group Announces Big Weekend Sale
Landmark Group has announced a Big Weekend Sale from 27th to 30th November, featuring exciting offers across all major brands.
. Centrepoint brands:
Babyshop and Splash: Flat 30% off
Shoe Mart: Flat 50% off on everything
Lifestyle: Flat 40% off
. Shoexpress and Pablosky: Flat 40% off
. Home brands:
o Home Centre: Up to 50% off
o Home Box: Further reductions on 50% off items, plus Buy 1 Get 1 Free
. Electronics:
o E-Max: Attractive offers across various categories
. Max: Flat 40% off from 26th to 30th November
All stores have extended their operating hours for shoppers. In particular, Al Asmakh Mall and Barwa Plaza Mall will operate for extended hours throughout the sale period.
All offers are available both online and in stores.
