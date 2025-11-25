Dekáf Introduces Sample Packs To Help Coffee Drinkers Explore Low-Caffeine And Decaf Options



Salem, Massachusetts - November 26, 2025 - (SeaPRwire ) - Dekáf Coffee Roasters, the specialty roaster dedicated to decaf and low-caffeine coffee, has launched new sample bundles across its full product range, including fully decaffeinated coffees, low-caffeine blends, and cold brews. The release gives customers a simple way to discover the brand's carefully crafted options designed for balance, taste, and wellness. Rather than introducing new products, the bundles bring together Dekáf's existing lineup in a convenient format designed for discovery. Customers can now experience how the roaster's different profiles balance taste, aroma, and body without overstimulation. Each set is curated to highlight the depth and variety of Dekáf's approach to coffee that supports balance, wellness, and enjoyment. "People are becoming more thoughtful about how caffeine fits into their day," says co-founder Anil Mezini. "Our goal has always been to make that choice enjoyable and accessible, not limiting." As more consumers seek moderation-focused beverages, low and no caffeine coffee has become a growing segment within the functional beverage space. Dekáf continues to lead this shift through craftsmanship and transparency, applying the same sourcing and roasting standards found in high-end specialty coffee. The company sources specialty-grade beans that have been decaffeinated through clean, chemical-free methods such as the Swiss Water Process. Dekáf then develops its own roast profiles in-house to highlight each coffee's unique flavor, aroma, and body. The new sample bundles also reflect Dekáf's commitment to education and exploration. Customers can compare flavor notes across caffeine levels, learning how roast, origin, and decaffeination method influence the final cup. Each bundle includes ground and whole bean options, along with cold brew samples, allowing coffee drinkers to "sip before they commit." By introducing these bundles, Dekáf makes its range more accessible to both new and returning customers. The launch reinforces the company's role in reshaping modern coffee culture, one that values quality, control, and balance. About Dekáf Coffee Roasters Dekáf Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee company dedicated entirely to decaf and low-caffeine coffee. Founded by Anil Mezini and Khanh Nguyen, Dekáf applies the same sourcing, roasting, and quality standards used by top-tier roasters, offering over 15 coffees across origins, blends, and roast levels. All coffees are roasted in-house on dedicated equipment for either decaf or low-caffeine classifications. Contact Brand: Dekáf Coffee Roasters Contact: Khanh Nguyen Email:... Website: 26/11/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

