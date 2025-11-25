Kryston Catering Unveils Santa's Gourmet Atelier: Premium Christmas Catering For Effortless Holiday Hosting

Santa's Gourmet Atelier by Kryston showcases the brand's signature premium roasts and fresh seafood, including Classic Roasted Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing, Catch of the Season Platter, and Premium Grain-Fed Roast Beef Tenderloin, available from now to 4 January 2026

