MENAFN - USA Art News) Artist at a recent Sotheby's Auction in New York. The self-portrait by Frida Kahlo,“Dream (The Bed)”, sold for an astounding $54.6 million, marking a new high for works by women artists at public auction.

The 1940 masterpiece,“Dream (The Bed)” by the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, resonated strongly with bidders at the Sotheby's Auction, ultimately achieving this historic Artwork Record. The sale underscores Kahlo's enduring influence and the increasing valuation of art created by Female Artists.

Sotheby's notes that the surreal painting, created during a tumultuous period in Frida Kahlo's life, is a pivotal piece that encapsulates her characteristic themes of mortality, the physical body, and profound emotional depth. The year of its creation coincided with her divorce and remarriage to Diego Rivera, as well as the continuation of her health struggles related to childhood polio and the devastating aftermath of a severe accident at age 18.

According to Sotheby's, Kahlo's exploration of mortality within the artwork is profoundly personal and emotionally charged. The depiction of a skeleton is interpreted as a visualization of her fear of dying in her sleep, a poignant sentiment for an artist who endured constant pain from her many injuries.

While major museums like MoMA, Tate Modern, and the Beyeler Foundation have expressed interest in exhibiting the newly acquired Frida Kahlo's“Dream (The Bed)”, it remains to be seen whether the new owner will agree to make this landmark Artwork Record piece available for public viewing until July 2028, given the existing exhibition schedules.

Before this Sotheby's Auction, the highest price for an artwork by a Female Artist was held by Georgia O'Keeffe's“Jimson Weed/White Flower No. 1,” (1932), which sold for $44.4 million in 2014. The sale of“Dream (The Bed)” by Frida Kahlo signifies a new chapter in the recognition and appreciation of female artists' contributions to the art world, setting a new Artwork Record and solidifying Kahlo's place in art history.