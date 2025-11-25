Make This Black Friday Green With Energy Star LG Appliance And Entertainment Favorites

MENAFN - 3BL) ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 25, 2025 /3BL/ - This holiday season, shoppers are saving money and energy as LG Electronics USA offers its best deals of the year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including a promotion featuring select ENERGY STARcertified LG TVs with savings up to 45 percent off MSRP and, on specific promotions, LG's Black Friday Price Guarantee.

Just in time for holiday entertaining, consumers can save on ENERGY STAR certified kitchen and laundry innovations from America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand.2 Through Dec. 3 there are savings up to $800 on bundles featuring two or more eligible LG or LG STUDIO ENERGY STAR certified appliances.3

As Americans celebrate the holidays this year, they have more energy-saving choices than ever. In 2025, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified cooking products (ranges, ovens and cooktops), residential clothes dryers, clothes washers, laundry centers, and refrigerator-freezers. What's more, led by its award-winning OLED models, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified TVs on the market this holiday season.

For more details and to shop all of LG's Black Friday and Cyber Day promotions, visit .

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1. Black Friday Price Guaranteed terms and conditions: Purchase an eligible product onLG from 10/16/25 to 12/7/25 (the“Promotion Period”) and if the pre-tax sale price of the identical product onLG is reduced during the Promotion Period, LG will refund the difference in price. This offer applies only to price reductions onLG and does not include prices offered by any other retailer, seller, reseller, or website. Eligible refunds will be automatically processed to your original form of payment, usually within 2-3 weeks after end of Promotion Period or product delivery, whichever date is later. Longer processing times may apply during high demand periods. LG is not responsible or liable for any delays, denials, or failures in processing a refund due to incorrect or incomplete information whether caused by printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error or other errors, declined transactions, chargebacks or bank processing failures, technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in network hardware or software or technical errors onLG . Additional terms and conditions may apply.

2. #1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

3. Purchase select LG home appliances and receive instant savings up to $300 when you purchase two (2), three (3), or four (4) or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO Kitchen, Laundry, or Floor Care appliances in a single purchase between November 05, 2025 and December 3, 2025 (the“Program Period”). Bundle must include two (2) eligible appliances to qualify for a $100, three (3) eligible appliances to qualify for a $200, four (4) or more eligible appliances to qualify for a $300 rebate. LG STUDIO bundle must include four (4) eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $600, five (5) or more eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $800. Consumers may receive a maximum of $800 by purchasing five (5) or more LG STUDIO appliances. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this rebate is two (2) except Over-The-Range Microwave maximum is one (1). WashTowerTM products (Washer + Dryer) will count as two (2) qualifying units towards a bundle.

Eligible Categories: Refrigerator, Range, Wall Oven, Cooktop, Over-The-Range Microwave, Dishwasher, Hood Vent, Floor Care, Washers, Dryers, WashTowersTM (count as two qualifying units) and WashComboTM (count as one qualifying unit).

Excluded Items: LG Countertop Microwaves, LG Air Care, all LG SIGNATURE branded appliances, open-box items and display units do not qualify for this rebate.