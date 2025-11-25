J&K Notifies Secretariat Duty Roster For Winter Months

Civil Secretariat Srinagar | File Photo

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday released the duty roster for Administrative Secretaries who will remain available at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar from December 2025 to January 2026.

According to the order issued by the General Administration Department under Government Order No. 1521-JK(GAD) of 2025, senior officials from various departments will attend Secretariat responsibilities in weekly rotations.

From December 1 to 5, Commissioner Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Saurabh Bhagat (IAS), and Commissioner Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Sarmad Hafeez (IAS), will be stationed at the Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Between December 8 and 12, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Santosh Dattatraya Vaidya (IAS), along with Zubair Ahmad (JKAS), Commissioner Secretary of the Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Department, will be available.

From December 15 to 19, Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Chandrakar Bharti (IAS), and Administrative Secretary of Labour and Employment, Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (IAS), will attend office in Srinagar.