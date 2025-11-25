Uzbekistan's Airports Report Strong Growth In Passenger Traffic

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's airports handled over 12 million passengers in the first ten months of 2025, reflecting a 14 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, Trend reports.

According to the latest data, the total passenger traffic reached 12.6 million, including 2.2 million passengers on domestic routes and 10.3 million on international routes.

From January through October, the country's international airports operated 105,570 flights, of which 30,341 were domestic and 75,229 were international - a 13 percent increase year-on-year.

Meanwhile, 78,453 tons of cargo and mail were processed over the 10 months, marking a 12 percent rise compared to last year.