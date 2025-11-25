Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC Expands Expert Land Clearing Services To Protect And Restore Canyon Lake Properties

MENAFN - GetNews)



Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC expands expert land-clearing services to protect, restore, and enhance Canyon Lake properties with sustainable solutions.

Canyon Lake, TX - Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC, a family-owned business specializing in environmentally responsible land clearing, is proud to announce its expanded services to property owners in the Canyon Lake area. As demand for land clearing Canyon Lake TX continues to rise, the company brings decades of expertise in forest-scale tree work to help landowners protect and restore the health of their wooded properties through precision thinning, brush clearing, and cedar tree removal.

Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC is known for its commitment to minimizing environmental impact while enhancing the biodiversity of forested lands. By offering environmentally sensitive land clearing Canyon Lake solutions, the company ensures valuable ecosystems are preserved, erosion risks are reduced, and long-term land health is improved.

“We are proud to serve the Canyon Lake community with our specialized land clearing services,” said Jake Shultz, CEO of Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC.“Our mission is to help landowners restore the natural balance of their properties while protecting the local environment. With three generations of experience in the industry, our family takes great pride in providing the most effective clearing services while leaving the smallest environmental footprint.”







The company provides a wide range of services, including land clearing, tree removal, stump grinding, and site preparation. With a focus on cedar tree removal, the team works to enhance forest health by thinning overgrown areas, reducing fire risk, and promoting native plant growth, making them a trusted partner for Canyon Lake land clearing projects.

About Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC

Texas Wildscapes' Billy Goat Clearing LLC is a family-owned land clearing business based in Canyon Lake, TX, with over three generations of expertise in land restoration and conservation. Known for eco-friendly practices, the company specializes in forest-scale land clearing, tree trimming, stump removal, and site preparation, offering responsible and sustainable Canyon Lake TX land clearing services that promote long-term ecological health.