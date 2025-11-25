Organization And Change Management Consulting Market To Expand At A 7.5% CAGR By 2029, Reaching US $2.18 Billion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Organization And Change Management Consulting Market Worth?The market for organization and change management consulting has witnessed robust growth in recent years. The size of this market is anticipated to increase from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.63 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This growth in the past years can be traced back to surging demand for inulin supplements, increasing need for organization and change management consulting services, the rise in remote work necessitating such organizations, and a surge in employee engagement and dedication towards organizational goals.

The size of the organization and change management consulting market is anticipated to experience considerable growth in the coming years, reaching $2.18 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The expected growth can be traced back to a heightened attention on sustainability and corporate social responsibility, a rising rate of global illnesses, enforcing stricter AS9100 quality standards, adopting more home care and personal care products, and technology costs increasing. Key trends forecasted include technological advancements, the use of cloud-based solutions, the inclusion of new change management techniques, improvements of technological infrastructure, and the adoption of agile frameworks.

What Are The Factors Driving The Organization And Change Management Consulting Market?

The growing emphasis on sustainability is projected to fuel the expansion of the organization and the change management consulting market. The concept of sustainability involves fulfilling current requirements without jeopardizing the capacity of forthcoming generations to meet their necessities. Various core factors are fueling the demand for sustainability, such as raised consciousness amongst consumers, investors, and stakeholders regarding the ecological and societal repercussions of corporate activities, and the enduring economic benefits of being sustainable. Sustainability provides considerable chances for organization and change management consulting to bring value to firms by conferring strategic advice, spearheading organizational change, expediting performance enhancement, and improving stakeholder involvement. For example, the TravelPerk Report from Spain, a pioneer in future business travel trends, noted in February 2024 that an approximate 98% of companies listed on the S&P 500 index released sustainability reports in 2022, a rise from 96% in 2021. It reflects the rising focus on sustainability within the corporate sphere. Hence, this escalating focus on sustainability is fueling the expansion of the organization and change management consulting market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Organization And Change Management Consulting Market?

Major players in the Organization And Change Management Consulting include:

. Hitachi Consulting Corporation

. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

. Accenture plc

. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

. PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited (PwC)

. Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

. KPMG International Cooperative

. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

. Capgemini SE

. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Organization And Change Management Consulting Sector?

Leading businesses in the organization and change management consulting market are creating innovative superior solutions like a comprehensive range of new services leveraging generative AI to enhance strategic planning and operational efficiency. These AI services encompass a myriad of solutions, approaches, and technologies that enable machines to mimic human cognitive abilities such as learning, problem-solving, and decision-making. Take, for example, in November 2023, Accenture plc, an American professional services firm specializing in IT services, introduced a comprehensive range of new services specifically designed to help businesses in customizing and amplifying the worth of generative AI. This includes a proprietary generative AI model switchboard that allows users to choose models based on variables like cost, precision, or business situation. It also provides customization of substantial language models (LLMs) for specific applications and data sources, along with managed services for continuous optimization and prompt engineering.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Organization And Change Management Consulting Market Share?

The organization and change management consulting market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Strategy Development, Organizational Change, Technology Adoption, Process Improvement, Leadership Development

2) By Consulting Approach: Agile Change Management, Traditional Change Management, Others

3) By Emerging Trends: Sustainability, Remote Work, Diversity, Inclusion

4) By Industry Vertical: Healthcare, Financial Services, Manufacturing

Subsegments:

1) By Strategy Development: Business Strategy, Digital Transformation Strategy, Market Entry And Expansion Strategy, Mergers And Acquisitions Strategy, Competitive Strategy

2) By Organizational Change: Change Management Planning And Implementation, Organizational Design & Restructuring, Employee Engagement And Communication, Culture Transformation, Workforce Transition And Reskilling

3) By Technology Adoption: IT System Integration, Cloud Migration, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Implementation, AI And Automation Adoption, Cybersecurity Solutions

4) By Process Improvement: Lean Six Sigma Implementation, Operational Efficiency Optimization, Business Process Reengineering (BPR), Quality Management Systems, Continuous Improvement Programs

5) By Leadership Development: Executive Coaching And Mentoring, Leadership Training And Workshops, Succession Planning, High-Potential Leadership Programs, Team Leadership And Collaboration Development

What Are The Regional Trends In The Organization And Change Management Consulting Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the organization and change management consulting market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report encompasses information on various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

