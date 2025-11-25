President Murmu To Release Statute In Nine Languages On Constitution Day Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will, on Wednesday, chair the national function to commemorate Constitution Day, 2025, in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, an event that will feature the digital release of the statute in nine Indian languages, an official said.

The nine languages in which the Constitution of India will be released include: Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

At the event that will begin at 11 a.m., the President shall lead parliamentarians in reaffirmation of commitment to constitutional values and democratic traditions.

Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers and Members of Parliament from both Houses are scheduled to attend the event, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

During the programme, the Speaker and Vice-President will address the gathering, followed by the address of the President.

As part of the Constitution Day observance, it is planned to release the Hindi commemorative booklet on calligraphy in the Constitution prepared by the Ministry of Culture.

The programme will also include the Reading of the Preamble led by the President.

Across the country, all Union Ministries/Departments, their subordinate and attached offices, State/UT Governments and local bodies will be organising different programmes befitting the occasion.

Citizens will participate through: Online reading of the Preamble on MyGov and Constitution75; Participation certificate generation and social media sharing; National online quiz and blog/essay competitions on“Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman” and conferences, seminars, debates, short films, exhibitions, cultural events, poster/painting and rangoli competitions, and other Constitution-themed activities from Panchayat to Parliament level.

Constitution Day, 2025, will thus be celebrated as a national festival of constitutional values, with Indians in every corner of the country, and across the world, said the statement.