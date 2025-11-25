VIDEO - CEO Clips Urbana Corporation: Building Long-Term Asset Value Through Public & Private Investments

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) -continues to demonstrate the strength of its long-term investment strategy by combining public market opportunities with select private equity positions. With permanent capital and a diversified portfolio, Urbana focuses on growing its asset base while maintaining flexibility to pursue high-potential ventures across the financial and technology sectors.



In this latest CEO Clip, Urbana highlights three standout private holdings: Blue Ocean Technologies, a leader in overnight U.S. equity trading for Asian markets; the Canadian Securities Exchange, which has recently expanded its global footprint; and Tetra Trust, a regulated custodian advancing secure digital asset infrastructure in Canada. Together with its liquid public market investments, these assets underscore Urbana's commitment to generating sustainable value and providing shareholders with a well-balanced, forward-looking portfolio.

Urbana Corporation is a diversified corporation with a focus on financial services, information services and innovative technologies. The long-term goal of Urbana is to seek and acquire investments for income and capital appreciation through a combination of public and private investments. The portfolio mix of actively managed publicly traded securities with private equity investments has generated significant long-term investment results. For more information, visit .

