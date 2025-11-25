In Memory Of Senior Lieutenant Sergei Holovaniov (Call Sign“Holova”)

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhiy was born on June 20, 1996, in the village of Yaseny in the Sumy region. As a child, he loved to read, especially history books, fish, and play with friends. During his school years, he was most interested in physics, history, and physical education, and later became fascinated with soccer. His passion grew into training at the Barsa soccer center. The young man also wrote songs and participated in amateur performances.

Photo: Sad community

After graduating from school in 2013, Serhiy enrolled at Kharkiv National University of Internal Affairs, where he studied law. In 2017, he began working in Sumy as a senior investigator with the rank of senior lieutenant.

Photo from the family archive

"He was a loving father. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with his family. My Sergei was an exemplary person who taught me to enjoy life, even the little things. He was always positive, smiling, ready to cheer others up. He loved to sing songs in any circumstances. Music always played in his heart and soul. It was as if his words were engraved in my memory as support for the future: 'I am always for you, I am always with you'. He showed me how to love, what love should be like – as a husband, father, son, brother, and friend," recalls his wife Yana.

Photo from the family archive

According to her, Serhiy was interested in everything:“Everyone who knew him remembers that he was the life of the party. Always smiling, always joking, he knew how to support people in any situation, often repeating: 'Everything will be fine, don't worry.'”

In March 2022, Serhiy began defending his country. He first served in the Sova unit, which was responsible for manning checkpoints within Sumy, guarding state institutions, and processing the first Russian prisoners of war.“They had already begun to retreat, we began to take prisoners, but how to process them legally? They stood at checkpoints in Syrovatka and Pishchane and processed the first prisoners,” says the defender's father, Valery.

However, Serhiy felt that he was not doing enough for the victory and decided to go to the front line. On April 4, 2023, the officer submitted a report and joined the Special Purpose Police Department – the Safari assault regiment, which is part of the Lyut joint assault brigade of the National Police.

Photo: Sad community

“It was impossible to argue with him. If he made a decision, we could only support him and stand by him. And we simply supported him,” says Serhiy's mother, Vita. "He said he would be ashamed to look in the mirror if he stood aside. He said, 'What will my daughter say when she grows up and asks,“Where was my dad when the war was going on?”' recalls his wife.

Together with his comrades, Serhiy fought near Toretsk and Chasiv Yar.

On his 28th birthday, June 20, 2024, Serhiy Holovaniov died during a combat mission in Chasiv Yar. According to his comrades, he covered the ammunition depot from an enemy strike drone while the soldiers were in the basement, saving everyone at the cost of his own life.

"He was born on June 20 at 11:00 a.m., and at 1:00 p.m., also on June 20, he died. Everyone here congratulates him, we accept congratulations, but he does not respond. And then on the second day, they tell us that he is missing," says the defender's mother. For several days, the family hoped that Serhiy had survived, but the miracle did not happen...

On June 25, the soldier was buried in the Alley of Glory at the Baranovsky Cemetery in Sumy. Posthumously, the officer was awarded the Order of Courage III degree, the Medal for the Defense of Ukraine, and the Combat Cross badge. Serhiy is survived by his daughter, wife, and parents.

The command of the Safari regiment submitted a request to award Serhiy Holovaniov the title of Hero of Ukraine. His wife also created a corresponding petition. "I still can't believe he's gone. I keep waiting for the door to open and Serhiy to say, 'My dear ones, I'm home,'“ says Yana.

In July 2025, Serhiy Holovaniov was awarded the title of”Honorary Citizen of Sumy."

Eternal honor to the Hero!

First photo from the family archive