Itzdominica Releases New Album The Tennessee Effect

ItzDominica proudly announces her latest album, The Tennessee Effect, released on October 16, 2025. Rooted in Country and Jazz with a touch of urban influence, the project captures life in Tennessee with soul and southern character. The album features 11 songs and an upcoming remix of HeartBreak, with talks of a Coming Home remix underway.

“Come on down! Let me show ya around!” and“Come take a ride on my side.” These lines from the album reflect her invitation for listeners to experience Tennessee life from her perspective, where authenticity meets artistry and storytelling takes center stage.

“The Tennessee Effect simply means seeing what life in Tennessee is all about and how we live,” says ItzDominica.“It is tasting the country side and the jazz and blues side of originality while still being subtle in my own urban roots. Born and raised in Knoxville, I used to run from my culture, not realizing this is what God created me to be. Once I stopped running and started embracing it, everything changed for the better.”

Creating this album was a journey of perseverance. During production, she faced homelessness and raised her child without a support system. Despite these hardships, she never gave up. Each song reflects a real moment from the past year, transforming her struggles into a message of faith, endurance, and strength.

Fans can learn more about ItzDominica and explore her full story by visiting her official artist profile page.

RELEASE DETAILS Album: The Tennessee Effect. Released: Oct 16, 2025. Format: LP Credits: Blacklions Beatz (Producer and Creator), Sweet Productions (Mix and Master Engineer), JBOMB GFX (Cover Art)

Sound and Influences

Blending Country and Jazz elements, ItzDominica fuses southern soul with modern edge. Her music resonates with fans of Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, and Luke Bryan, bridging generations through truth and emotion.

What's Next

Music videos for“Tennessee” and“HeartBreak” are scheduled for release this month, with a HeartBreak remix in progress and a Coming Home remix being discussed for early next year.

Recent Highlights

Her previous single, Shisha, dropped on October 31, 2025, catering to her Hip Hop audience. Recent collaborations include David Benton on“On Thru Life” and“Waves Of The Seashore,” as well as DeeBeeJr on“Reckless Remix” and“Motion,” and Melonist Love on“Mentally Alone Remix.” All are available on major streaming platforms.

Artist Profile & Press Contact

Contact: ItzDominica...

(865) 236-8226

ItzDominica - Official Artist Biography

Early Life & Roots

ItzDominica is a multitalented recording artist from Knoxville, Tennessee, whose music embodies strength, soul, and versatility. Her name comes from her own middle name, which she proudly uses as her artist identity to represent authenticity and self-ownership.

Born and raised in Knoxville, she grew up experiencing both the struggles and the triumphs of her community. Her early childhood was spent in low-income housing, where instability and hardship were common. As her family moved over the years, she was exposed to different environments, some filled with opportunity and others marked by crime and adversity. These experiences became the foundation of her perspective on life and deeply shaped the kind of artist she would become.

Rising Above Circumstance

By her teenage years, ItzDominica had already developed a determination to rise above her circumstances. After turning eighteen, she made a personal vow to never look back on those early hardships unless it was to bring about change. This mindset of transformation and purpose became central to her music. The contrasting environments of her upbringing helped her develop a unique artistic voice that blends street-born resilience with emotional depth. Her storytelling and emotional honesty connect across audiences and genres alike.

A Genre-Blending Sound

ItzDominica's sound cannot be confined to a single genre. While she identifies primarily with Hip Hop, Rap, and R&B, her musical curiosity has led her to explore Country, Jazz, Inspirational, and Pop as well. Each genre reflects a different side of her story.

Her Hip Hop and Rap influences draw inspiration from Lil Wayne and Eminem, who taught her lyrical mastery and unapologetic expression. Her R&B side pays homage to Aaliyah 's smooth emotion, while her Country influences honor Dolly Parton, a symbol of compassion, excellence, and giving back.

Themes of Strength & Emotion

Her music often evokes love, heartbreak, courage, and empowerment. Some songs are tender and reflective; others are bold, fearless, and unfiltered. Her lyrics explore both the beautiful and painful parts of life, creating a raw honesty that draws listeners in. Her Hip Hop and Rap tracks channel her toughness, while her R&B and Country songs reveal her softer, emotional side.

Music as Therapy

For ItzDominica, music has always been more than a career, it's therapy. She began making music at age eleven and writing songs at thirteen. Creativity runs deep in her family, especially on her father's side. She describes songwriting as her“musical diary”, an emotional outlet for both herself and her listeners. Her songs bridge personal healing with collective connection.

Creative Process & Inspiration

Inspiration can strike anywhere. ItzDominica often writes spontaneously, capturing lyrics or melodies as soon as they come. She records from her private home studio, a space that allows her to reflect deeply on life, relationships, and community. Many songs begin with one question:“How many others feel like me?”That sincerity gives her music universal appeal.

The Tennessee Effect

In 2025, she released her latest project, The Tennessee Effect, a dynamic album blending Country and Jazz to honor her southern roots. Originally scheduled for October 16, it dropped October 18 and immediately resonated with fans who appreciated her honesty and creativity. The project demonstrates her ability to merge opposite genres into something original and soulful.

She plans to release visuals accompanying the album, starting with her freestyle video“Shish”, which showcases her confidence and growth as both a lyricist and performer.

Independence & Vision

Working independently has allowed ItzDominica to control her artistic direction. After parting ways with a former label, she chose to operate under her own vision. Her music is distributed through DistroKid, and she manages every part of the process, from writing and recording to licensing and registration.

She has also built connections with Edutainment for UTK 90.3 and WJBE 99.7 FM, where her tracks have gained rotation. Her collaboration with Cassidy was a key milestone, and she continues to explore future partnerships with Da Brat and Scott Storch.

Purpose & Legacy

ItzDominica's ultimate goal is to create timeless music, songs that inspire, heal, and remind people of their strength. She believes music has the power to reveal truth, connect souls, and bring change. Her versatility and emotional honesty position her as an emerging artist with both range and authenticity.

Fans who love Dolly Parton, Lil Wayne, and Ella Fitzgerald will find her sound familiar yet new, carrying the heart of Tennessee, the grit of Hip Hop, and the sophistication of Soul and Jazz.

Every song she releases is another chapter in her story, a legacy built on truth, resilience, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of music.

