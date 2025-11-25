Home Improvement Services Market To Reach $479.71 Billion By 2029 With 5.9% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Home Improvement Services Market Size And Growth?

The size of the home improvement services market has seen a robust growth in recent years. The market is projected to expand from $362.06 billion in 2024 to $381.88 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This historic period growth can be ascribed to factors such as changes in homeowner trends, policies and programs by the government, weather occurrences, influence of real estate market, and consumer inclination towards energy efficiency.

The market size of home improvement services is predicted to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching $479.71 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Drivers for the anticipated growth in the forecast period include resilience and disaster-proofing, flexible living areas, urbanization and housing tendencies, health and wellness emphasis, and DIY and educational resources. Key trends during the forecast period are expected to be eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, integration of smart home technology, provision of remote services and virtual consultations, a focus on health and wellness, and enhancement of outdoor living spaces.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Home Improvement Services Market?

The surge in home remodeling needs is anticipated to bolster the home improvement services market's progression. Home renovation involves improving and upgrading real estate properties. This could mean change, enhancement or improvement of a residential building or other real estate property. Furthermore, these improvements aren't confined to only residential properties but extend to commercial and company assets as well. For example, the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, a US-based research and policy organization, projected in January 2023 that spending on repairs and remodeling for homes owned by individuals will hit $485 billion in 2023, reflecting a 2.6 % rise from 2022. Thus, the escalating demand for home remodeling is fuelling the home improvement services market's demand.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Home Improvement Services Market?

Major players in the Home Improvement Services include:

. The Home Depot Inc.

. Lowe's Companies Inc.

. Lennar Corporation

. Henkel Corporation

. Sherwin-Williams Company

. PulteGroup Inc.

. Toll Brothers Inc.

. Owens Corning

. Masco Corporation

. KB Home

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Home Improvement Services Market?

Leading firms in the home improvement services industry are putting an emphasis on launch of innovative solutions like the home services platform. This move is expected to elevate customers' experience, optimize service execution, and boost operational effectiveness. Essentially, a home services platform represents a technology-driven ecosystem which links homeowners and a range of service providers to cater to their home renovation, maintenance, and repair requirements. For example, Renovo Home Partners, a full-service remodeling establishment based in the United States, introduced its own home services platform in January 2022. The platform's goal is to deliver a wide array of home improvement services, such as bathroom revamping, window fitting, siding, and roofing tasks, with a particular emphasis on services having high-demand and quick turnarounds. With CEO John Dupuy at the helm, Renovo is planning to utilize technology to improve its service quality and operational efficiency, and also extend its services nationwide.

How Is The Home Improvement Services Market Segmented?

The home improvement services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Kitchen Renovation And Addition, Bathroom Renovation And Addition, Exterior And Interior Replacements, System Upgrades, Other Types

2) By City Type: Metro Cities, Other Non-Metro Cities And Towns

3) By Buyers Age: Under 35, 35-54, 55-64, Above 65

Subsegments:

1) By Kitchen Renovation And Addition: Cabinet Installation And Replacement, Countertop Installation, Flooring Upgrades, Appliance Installation, Custom Kitchen Design

2) By Bathroom Renovation And Addition: Bathtub And Shower Installation, Vanity And Sink Installation, Toilet Replacement, Tile And Flooring Upgrades, Accessibility Modifications

3) By And and Interior Replacements: Roof Replacement, Siding Installation And Repair, Window And Door Replacement, Flooring Replacement (Hardwood, Laminate, Carpet), Interior Painting And Wall Treatments

4) By System Upgrades: HVAC System Installation And Upgrades, Electrical System Upgrades (Wiring, Outlets), Plumbing System Upgrades (Pipes, Fixtures), Insulation Improvements, Smart Home Technology Installation

5) By Other Types: Landscaping And Outdoor Living Enhancements, Home Additions (New Rooms Or Expansions), Basement Finishing And Remodeling, Garage Renovations And Organization, General Contracting Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Home Improvement Services Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant market share in the home improvement services sector. The market study on home improvement services includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

