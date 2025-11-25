Innovative Warehouse Solutions Inks Deal With Amazon Shipping

Innovative Warehouse Solutions (IWS), a leading New York-based eCommerce fulfillment company, has officially signed a partnership deal with Amazon Shipping, Amazon's small parcel delivery network.

While Amazon Shipping has historically supported only Amazon's eCommerce business, it now reaches 90% of the U.S. population with transit speeds that rival UPS Ground and USPS Ground Advantage. In 2024 alone, Amazon Shipping delivered 5.7 billion packages, making it the largest small parcel carrier in the U.S. by volume.

We sat down with Brian Gibbons, CEO of IWS, to learn more about this bold move:

Brian, isn't it a little unusual for a fulfillment company to partner with Amazon-your biggest competitor?

Brian:“Haha, fair point. But honestly, we see Amazon as a net positive for the entire eCommerce ecosystem. I'm in my early 40s-I remember when shopping online felt like gambling with your credit card. Amazon changed that. They brought safety, trust, and standards to online shopping. That gave rise to an entire generation of entrepreneurs. Today, thanks to Amazon paving the way, anyone can launch a Shopify site and start selling. So yeah, we're all kind of standing on Amazon's shoulders.”

Do most of the brands IWS supports also sell on Amazon?

Brian:“Absolutely. Think of Amazon today like Sears or Macy's in the '90s-it's a core channel, but not the only one. Smart brands diversify. Our clients often sell on Shopify, Amazon, Faire, Bloomingdale's, and more. That's where we shine: offering an omni-channel fulfillment solution that pulls orders from all channels, uses a centralized inventory pool, and customizes fulfillment to each channel's specific needs. That means lower holding costs and more efficiency for our brands.”

So what can IWS offer that Amazon can't?

Brian:“Amazon is amazing at operational efficiency. But when it comes to customization-retail EDI, kitting, channel-specific packaging-that's where third-party fulfillment providers like IWS bring more value. Amazon likely doesn't see enough ROI to focus on those tailored services. We do.”

Why partner with Amazon Shipping now?

Brian:“The small parcel 3PL industry hasn't changed much in 20 years. USPS's Ground Advantage was a step forward, but legacy carriers are still charging outdated surcharges-residential delivery fees, fuel surcharges-even as residential deliveries have become the norm. Amazon Shipping is flipping that model. They've eliminated residential surcharges and deeply discounted fuel charges unless prices spike significantly. That's huge for eCommerce brands.”

So Amazon Shipping's pricing model was the biggest factor?

Brian:“Cost is a factor, sure-but so is performance. There are smaller carriers with great rates but limited reach and slower transit. Amazon Shipping delivers 7 days a week, offers faster delivery windows on long-distance shipments, and doesn't rely on gig drivers. All deliveries are made by uniformed drivers in branded trucks, and you get delivery photo confirmation-something most carriers still don't offer at scale.”

What inspired the partnership in the first place?

Brian:“At IWS, we operate as an extension of our clients. They handle product, marketing, and conversion-we handle logistics. That means staying ahead of trends and finding opportunities to improve cost, speed, and reliability. Amazon Shipping offers all three. In many cases, we're giving our brands faster delivery at a lower cost. That's a no-brainer.”

With this new partnership, IWS continues its mission to provide flexible, tech-forward fulfillment solutions that help growing eCommerce brands thrive in an increasingly competitive market.