NYC Psychotherapist Hana Dolgin Helps Clients Transform Their Lives Through Present-Centered, Awareness-Driven Therapy

New York, NY - In a world where anxiety, disconnection, and emotional overwhelm are on the rise, New York–based psychotherapist Hana Dolgin, MA, LP is reshaping how individuals and couples approach their mental and emotional well-being. Through her practice, Psychotherapy for a More Fulfilling Life, located in the heart of Union Square, Dolgin is helping clients create meaningful and lasting change by bringing awareness, authenticity, and choice back into their everyday lives.

With a specialty in Gestalt and experiential therapy, Dolgin offers a present-centered, deeply relational approach that moves beyond symptom management and focuses on genuine transformation. Her work supports adults dealing with anxiety, depression, trauma, relationship struggles, creative blocks, and the pressures of modern life.

“People often feel like life is just happening to them,” says Dolgin.“My work is about helping them rediscover their inner voice, understand what they truly need, and make conscious decisions that bring them closer to a fulfilling life.”

Dolgin's clients consistently highlight her warm, grounded presence and non-judgmental style-qualities that have earned her a near-perfect rating on patient platforms. Fluent in English, French, Spanish, and Hebrew, she serves a diverse range of clients both in person and through teletherapy, making her practice accessible to individuals throughout New York and beyond.

Her modern, holistic approach resonates particularly with professionals, creatives, couples, and anyone who feels stuck, overwhelmed, or disconnected from themselves. By emphasizing awareness, choice, and authentic emotional expression, Dolgin helps clients rebuild their lives from the inside out.

“When you become aware of your needs, emotions, and patterns, you gain the power to change your life,” Dolgin explains.“Awareness is the beginning of freedom.”

About Hana Dolgin, MA, LP

Website:

Location: 5 Union Square West, Suite 1174, New York, NY 10003

Services: Virtual sessions, individual therapy, couples therapy, life coaching

Specialties: Anxiety, depression, relationships, trauma, creative blocks, life transitions

Languages: English, French, Spanish, Hebrew