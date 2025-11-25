Ji Jiaming: From Emerging Technologies To AI And Biotechnology A Visionary Investor's Journey

MENAFN - GetNews)



In 2016, during a period when Shenzhen's housing prices surged to historic highs, 27-year-old Ji Jiaming (JM) made a bold and unconventional decision. Instead of following traditional investment paths, he chose to direct most of his savings into the rapidly developing digital technology sector. At the time, technologies such as distributed digital networks and decentralized computing were still unfamiliar to the general public, yet JM firmly believed they represented the next major wave of global technological change.

This decision marked his formal entry into the emerging-technology field. Over the following years, he experienced the rise of various next-generation digital innovations and witnessed how early-stage technologies could evolve into globally influential infrastructures. Through this journey, JM gradually shaped his investment philosophy and sharpened his understanding of long-term value.

A Lion's Mentality: From Early Tech Explorer to Value-Driven Investor

JM's investment approach was never impulsive. His early exploration of technology sectors allowed him to identify patterns, understand cycles, and follow the evolution of disruptive innovations. Despite several setbacks in traditional investment markets, he eventually summarized his personal“golden rule”:

Only invest in fields one understands deeply, that can demonstrate long-term value, and that can deliver sustained impact.

He later shaped his corporate culture around four principles: Simple, Value, Progressive, Efficient.

JM is known for his direct communication style and results-oriented leadership. His belief that“value must be reflected in action” is evident in his work ethic. During a long-planned trip to Bali, when his company encountered a technical failure, he immediately cut the trip short and returned to resolve the issue - a decision that earned the admiration of his team.

He often describes innovation with a“lion-like spirit”: “Don't say something is impossible from the start. Every major innovation begins with the courage to attempt.”

This mentality, combined with disciplined habits, allows him to maximize efficiency. For instance, he routinely makes key decisions early in the morning, when his thinking is at its sharpest.

Looking Ahead: From 'Out of Control' Systems to Tomorrow's Critical Technologies

After achieving significant success in emerging digital sectors, JM initiated a major strategic transformation between 2022 and 2023. Inspired by Kevin Kelly's books“Inevitable” and“Out of Control,” he expanded his perspective beyond a single field.

Today, JM focuses on three major areas shaping the future of global innovation:



Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Biotechnology Advanced Computing and Next-Generation Networks

He believes these fields will redefine productivity, human–machine relationships, and the boundaries of scientific achievement.

“Technological evolution never stops,” JM says.“What we must do is stay open-minded, remain progressive, and constantly adapt to the future.”