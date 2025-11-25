Gina Zollman Nominated For Three Honors At The 2025 Broadwayworld Los Angeles Awards

Los Angeles, CA - Acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, and cabaret favorite Gina Zollman has been officially nominated for three prestigious categories in the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Online Awards, recognizing her standout artistry and deep impact on the Los Angeles cabaret community.

Gina is nominated for:

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Best Solo Production for“Originals” at The Gardenia Club

Best Musical for Originals

Her Originals production at the historic Gardenia Club drew praise for its emotional intelligence, its finely crafted storytelling, and Gina's unmistakable ability to illuminate a room with both vulnerability and power. Known for her expressive vocals and heartfelt delivery, Gina continues to shape her place as one of Los Angeles' most compelling live performers.

Voting is now open for the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, which celebrate productions and performances that premiered between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025. Categories are set by BroadwayWorld's local editors, nominees are submitted by readers, and the winners are chosen entirely by public vote.







Voting runs through December 31, 2025, and winners will be announced in January 2026.

Fans and supporters can vote for Gina Zollman at:

BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Voting

Gina continues to perform throughout the region, winning audiences with her warmth, polish, and extraordinary musicality. These nominations reflect her dedication to her craft and her ongoing artistic evolution.