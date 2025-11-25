Author's Tranquility Press Unveils Gripping New Thriller“Deceitful Intentions” Where A Woman's Lost Memory Holds The Key To A Murder

MENAFN - GetNews)



In a small town where everyone knows your name, someone wants you to forget it forever.

Author's Tranquility Press is proud to announce the release of Carlo Armenise's new psychological thriller, Deceitful Intentions. This compelling revenge mystery explores the terrifying journey of a young woman who must piece together her shattered past to uncover a killer hiding in plain sight.

Raven Redman awakens from a yearlong coma with a prosthetic leg and no memory of the car accident that killed her mother. Officially, the tragedy was ruled her mother's fault. But as Raven returns to a home she doesn't recognize and a life she can't recall, slivers of memory begin to surface. A forgotten oil change. Her mother's cries of stomach pain. A friendly neighbor's gift of muffins.

Aided by her bold best friend Julia, Raven starts to ask questions someone desperately does not want answered. Her search for the truth pulls back the curtain on a small-town simmering with secret affairs, bitter betrayals, and a revenge plot so cold blooded it spans years. To survive, Raven must outsmart a murderer who is counting on her past staying buried forever.

Carlo Armenise crafts a masterclass in suspense, building tension with each turned page. Deceitful Intentions is more than a mystery; it is a poignant story of resilience, the unbreakable bonds of friendship, and the relentless pursuit of truth against impossible odds.

This novel is perfect for readers who crave stories where every detail counts and the final revelation changes everything.

Deceitful Intentions is now available for purchase on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and eBook formats.

About the Author

Carlo Armenise is an author dedicated to creating intricate narratives that challenge perceptions and keep readers on the edge of their seats. His ability to blend deep character development with gripping plots makes his work unforgettable.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a full-service publishing company that partners with authors to bring their visionary stories to a global audience. They are committed to excellence in storytelling and providing a platform for powerful new voices in fiction.