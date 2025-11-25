Author's Tranquility Press Announces The Haunting Release Of“Evil Eyes”

MENAFN - GetNews)



A Photographer's Dream Marriage Unravels Into a Supernatural Nightmare

Author's Tranquility Press presents Evil Eyes, the stunning new psychological thriller from Carlo Armenise. This novel masterfully lures readers into the dazzling world of high fashion before revealing the sinister forces operating in its shadows, proving that true evil often comes in the most beautiful package.

The story introduces Andrew Wyler, a celebrated fashion photographer who finds love with model Elizabeth Simon. After her mysterious and sudden death, he is comforted by Isabella Rossini, an enigmatic new model whose captivating black eyes seem to hold an irresistible power. Their connection is immediate and intense, leading to a swift marriage that feels like a fairy tale.

But Andrew's fairy tale is a carefully constructed illusion. Isabella, whose real name is Susan, is a woman haunted by a traumatic past and gifted with terrifying abilities rooted in witchcraft. She can manipulate minds, conjure devastating hallucinations, and bend reality to her will. As Andrew becomes ensnared in her web, he learns that her love for him is merely a tool in a grand, cruel scheme of revenge against his own family. To survive, he must discern illusion from reality and fight an enemy who can weaponize his own mind against him.

Evil Eyes is a relentless exploration of how love can be twisted into obsession and how the pursuit of vengeance can consume a soul. Carlo Armenise builds a palpable sense of dread, crafting a narrative that is as emotionally engaging as it is terrifying. This book will captivate readers who crave a thriller that challenges perception and delivers chilling suspense until the very last page.

The novel is available for purchase on Amazon in hardback, paperback, and eBook formats.

About the Author

Carlo Armenise is an author skilled in weaving complex characters into plots brimming with suspense and supernatural intrigue. Evil Eyes showcases his talent for creating a haunting and immersive reading experience.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is a leading author services company committed to helping writers navigate the publishing landscape. The company provides a full array of services including marketing, editing, and design to ensure each book reaches its widest possible audience.