FG Capital Advisors Scales Private Trade Finance Platform For Electronic Promissory Note Placements

New York - FG Capital Advisors, a New York based corporate finance advisory firm, announced the scaling of its private trade finance platform. The platform structures, underwrites, and privately places trade and working capital facilities and helps address equity gaps in acquisitions and growth situations led by independent sponsors and mid-market corporates. Transactions are converted into electronic promissory notes and lender-ready credit files for distribution to banks, trade finance funds, and private credit managers sourced through a controlled network of banks, non-bank lenders, trading companies, and independent sponsors.

FG Capital Advisors leads the structuring, underwriting, and documentation so that senior, mezzanine, and structured trade facilities can be assessed without each lender rebuilding the file from first principles.

The expansion comes as the global trade finance gap remains persistent across developed and emerging markets. Regulatory capital treatment, sanctions exposure, collateral enforceability, and KYC capacity restrict balance sheet available for trade and working capital risk. Independent sponsors face related pressure when they attempt to close equity gaps without a fully structured, lender-grade file.

“People often describe the trade finance gap as a story about small companies versus large companies,” said Kenny Kayembe, Founder of FG Capital Advisors.“We see large corporates, trading houses, and independent sponsors declined for the same structural reasons as smaller exporters. Our role is narrow. We work file by file, turning traded goods, contracts, counterparties, and security into an electronic promissory note and a credit memorandum that a risk committee can work with.”

The core of the platform is the issuance and management of electronic promissory notes governed by English law and MLETR-aligned frameworks, where electronic transferable records can carry the same legal effect as paper instruments when held on compliant systems. Each transaction is supported by a structured data tape and aligned legal documentation.

FG Capital Advisors does not provide retail services, does not take deposits, and does not hold client money. Any securities are offered only to eligible professional or accredited investors and are placed through regulated partners in the relevant jurisdictions.

FG Capital Advisors focuses on trade and working capital transactions, private credit, and structured placements for professional market participants.

