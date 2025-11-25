Rising From The Ashes: A Story Of Redemption And Divine Transformation

"I Was Man's Trash, Now I'm in the King's Treasury," written by Georgia Smith, is an essential read for anyone grappling with pain and struggles. This powerful book tells the story of a real person who sought freedom and found it-a journey that resonates profoundly in today's world, where hurt knows no boundaries between genders. It serves as a vital safety net for all. The author's bold transparency showcases her journey toward freedom, enabling her to share her truth with remarkable clarity. This authenticity is what sets this work apart.

If you're seeking a book to inspire you, help you find closure from past hurts, and discover fulfillment in your future, this is a must-read. This wonderful, God-inspired book is suitable for both men and women. It touches the heart and promotes healing.

"I Was Man's Trash, Now I'm in the King's Treasury" powerfully resonates with readers as the author uncovers her inner strength-a strength inherent in all of us, waiting to be unleashed. The Lord stood by Georgia during her numerous struggles, and her story serves as a bold reminder that feeling down is not a permanent state; you have the power to rise above it and reclaim your worth.

The book powerfully illustrates that how people respond to difficult trials with grace serves as a tremendous encouragement to our faith. The author's accounts of faith tests, hardships, weaknesses, and ultimate victories undeniably strengthen us. Suffering does test us, and it is a vital tool used by our great God to shape us into the likeness of His Son.

I Was Man's Trash, Now I'm in the King's Treasury

By Georgia Smith

Kindle | $5.99 | 978-1-68486-982-4

Paperback | $10.99 | 978-1-68486-981-7

About the Author

Hello fellow human beings, life is about choices I have made plenty of wrong choices and right ones but the best one that I ever made was to make Jesus Christ my Lord and Savior and to marry my husband of 45 years. Together we have four children, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. One of our daughters, a grandson, and our great-granddaughter are waiting for us in heaven now. As the song says, I have learned to trust in Jesus, I have learned to trust in God, and I have learned to depend upon his word. He is faithful.