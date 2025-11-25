Princess Wijdan Al-Hashimi Inaugurates Fouad Mimi Art Exhibition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Wijdan Al-Hashimi, Chairperson of the Royal Society of Fine Arts, inaugurated on Tuesday an exhibition of renowned Jordanian painter Fouad Mimi at the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts in Amman, in the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa bint Ali.The exhibition showcases works from various stages of Mimi's career, highlighting his role as a pioneer of fine arts in Jordan. The displayed pieces, inspired by the Impressionist school, focus primarily on Jordanian landscapes, as well as human and female subjects.The exhibition, running until January 15, features 153 works in diverse formats, employing oil on wood, oil on canvas, oil on cardboard, and one watercolor on paper. Princess Wijdan and Princess Rajwa toured the exhibition alongside the artist.The inauguration was attended by the gallery's Director General Khaled Khreis, alongside artists from multiple generations and art enthusiasts.Born in 1946 in Lod, Mimi earned an advanced arts degree from Saint Martin's College of Art and Design in London. He has participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions in Jordan and abroad. In addition to his painting career, he trained extensively in television production and direction with the BBC and in several European countries and the United States, receiving awards such as the Golden Crown for Film and Television at the Casablanca Festival for his documentary "The Art of Arabic Calligraphy."Mimi's first solo exhibition was held at the British Council in Amman in October 1975, followed by subsequent exhibitions at Galerie Aalia (1981), the Goethe-Institut, the French Cultural Center (1999), and Galerie Nabd (2009). His works are part of the Jordan National Gallery of Fine Arts' permanent collection, with private collections in France, Italy, the UK, the US, Canada, and several Arab countries.