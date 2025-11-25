Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dow Jones Surges Over 650 Points As US Oil Prices Slip


2025-11-25 07:08:29
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Nov. 25 (Petra) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 650 points on Tuesday, while US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell to $57.95 per barrel.
Ahead of the market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose over 100 points, and the S&P 500 increased by approximately 50 points.

MENAFN25112025000117011021ID1110397740



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search