Dow Jones Surges Over 650 Points As US Oil Prices Slip

New York, Nov. 25 (Petra) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 650 points on Tuesday, while US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell to $57.95 per barrel.Ahead of the market close, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index rose over 100 points, and the S&P 500 increased by approximately 50 points.

