403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Security Forces Neutralize Armed Suspects In Ramtha Raid
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that a special security unit raided a site in Ramtha on Tuesday evening sheltering two brothers wanted for extremist-related investigations.
Upon arrival, the suspects opened heavy fire on the unit, injuring three officers who were hospitalized for treatment. The suspects, who had used their mother as a human shield, were killed during the operation. Authorities ensured the mother was unharmed.
The raid also led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition at the location.
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that a special security unit raided a site in Ramtha on Tuesday evening sheltering two brothers wanted for extremist-related investigations.
Upon arrival, the suspects opened heavy fire on the unit, injuring three officers who were hospitalized for treatment. The suspects, who had used their mother as a human shield, were killed during the operation. Authorities ensured the mother was unharmed.
The raid also led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition at the location.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment