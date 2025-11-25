Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Security Forces Neutralize Armed Suspects In Ramtha Raid


2025-11-25 07:08:29
Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that a special security unit raided a site in Ramtha on Tuesday evening sheltering two brothers wanted for extremist-related investigations.
Upon arrival, the suspects opened heavy fire on the unit, injuring three officers who were hospitalized for treatment. The suspects, who had used their mother as a human shield, were killed during the operation. Authorities ensured the mother was unharmed.
The raid also led to the seizure of firearms and ammunition at the location.

