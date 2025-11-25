Impact Development Group Announces Annual General Meeting Results And Appointment Of Keenan Gentry To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Impact Development Group Inc. (TSXV: IMPT) ("", "" or the "") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "") held in person at the offices of Cozen O'Connor LLP on Friday, November 14, 2025.

At the Meeting, a total of 13,325,931 common shares of the Company (" Shares ") were voted, representing 77.70% of the outstanding Shares. Shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including setting the number of directors of the Company at five, the re-approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, and the appointment of Horizon Assurance LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

All of the following director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular dated September 30, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting: Thomas Wenz, Sophie Galper-Komet, Joshua Lebovic, Oscar Hilt Tatum and Keenan Gentry.

IDG is pleased to announce the appointment of Keenan Gentry as a Director of the Company, effective November 14, 2025. Mr. Gentry brings more than a decade of experience in capital markets, corporate development, and investment analysis. He currently serves as Vice President, Investments at Dale Ventures Canada Inc., a global strategic investment and venture capital firm. Previously, Mr. Gentry advised early-stage businesses as a co-founder of Jaeger Strategic Advisors, following several years in traditional corporate development and investment analyst roles. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Niagara University and is a CFA Charterholder.

"We are delighted to welcome Keenan to the board of directors as we scale the business and pursue new opportunities," said Tom Wenz, Chief Executive Officer of IDG. "His track record in strategic investing and business-building will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our organization and accelerate our growth trajectory."

About Impact

Impact is a Panamanian based real estate developer that provides affordable housing solutions to Panama's growing middle-class supported by a longstanding subsidized government program. The vision of IDG is effectuated by a vertically integrated model which coordinates all services necessary to develop high-quality residential and commercial buildings, including land acquisition, financing, architectural, engineering, off-site manufacturing, general contracting, property management, and administration.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Wenz, Director and CEO

Phone: + 1 (702) 329-8038

Email: ...

