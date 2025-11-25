PM Modi's Dharma Dhwaj Hoisting Embodies Ram Rajya Spirit: Meghwal

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic act of hoisting the sacred 'Dharma Dhwaj' atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, calling it a "big day for the entire country and Ayodhya." The Union Minister, on Tuesday, said the occasion embodies the spirit of Ram Rajya, adding that PM Modi has repeatedly emphasised that good governance remains central to building a developed India.

BJP Leaders Hail Historic Moment

Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey drew a sharp contrast with the Congress party, saying, "In the Congress party's region, God would be called imaginary. But the BJP had included Article 370 and the Ram Temple in its manifesto from the very beginning. It can be called the flag of religion. Efforts are underway in Uttar Pradesh and the entire country to establish Ram Rajya."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Javadekar described the Dharma Dhwaj event as a joyful national moment. "For all Indians, and even those who adore Lord Ram all over the world, this is a joyful occasion. After the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict, there was not a single disturbance in the country. The way PM Modi is leading the country and has led this whole program, which is publicly funded, not government-funded, and the sangha has been the backbone of agitation for the last 40 years. Therefore, everybody is so happy, and we will definitely see the rising India all over the world," he said.

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that no attacker will dare hurt India or its culture after the Dharma Dhwaj ceremony. "Everyone is happy that no attacker will try to attack India or hurt its culture. I congratulate PM Modi and the entire country on hoisting the Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram Mandir, which was long-awaited," Hussain said.

Symbolism of the 'Dharma Dhwaj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the construction of the temple.

The 'Dharma Dhwaj' carries three sacred symbols, Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree, each representing profound spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage, and Om is the eternal spiritual sound.

PM Modi on the Flag's Significance

The flag hoisting coincided with the Abhijit Muhurat of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's Vivah Panchami. Elaborating on the symbolism of the flag, PM Modi noted that it reflects the rebirth of an ancient civilisation and embodies the ideals of Ram Rajya. "This Dharma Dhwaja is not just a flag. It is the flag of the rejuvenation of Indian civilisation. The Saffron colour, Suryavansh's signia, the 'Om' word, and the Kovidara tree impersonate Ram Rajya's glory. This flag is a resolution, a success, a story of struggle to creation, a physical form of the struggle of 100s of years. For the coming thousands of centuries, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram's values. Truth is Dharma. There should be no discrimination or pain, and there is peace and happiness. There should be no poverty, and no one is helpless," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

