Britain Cooperates With EU On Supporting Ukraine Using Frozen Russian Assets Starmer
"The UK is ready to move with the EU on providing financial support based on the value of the immobilised assets. This is the best way to show Putin he should negotiate – rather than trying to outwait us. And it's the best way for us to be ready to support Ukraine in war or in peace," Starmer said.Read also: Costa on Coalition of Willing meeting: EU to continue supporting Ukraine
He emphasized that even while working toward peace, support for Ukraine must not be weakened so that it can continue the fight, noting that this requires urgent decisions regarding funding and capabilities.
Starmer confirmed that the teams of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are working almost around the clock on Ukraine's financing. "And I look forward to the contributions of other colleagues," he said.
As Ukrinform reported, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said that Ukraine has proposed some constructive changes to the U.S. peace proposal, suggesting that most of the plan may be accepted.
