Isah Velita Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Living Truth' Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition,“Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book's momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Isah's chapter, "When Truth Finds It's Voice.” Isah shares her powerful story of survival, healing, and self-liberation-from overcoming a life-threatening ordeal to reclaiming her voice as a leader, veteran, and compassionate care provider. Through courage and faith, she learned that true strength isn't about endurance but alignment-listening to the body, honoring personal truth, and leading with compassion and integrity. Her journey is a testament to the freedom that comes when you stop performing for the world and start living from within.

Meet Isah Velita:

Isah Velita is a dedicated advocate for healthcare reform, focusing on organizational systems and addressing broader U.S. healthcare challenges. Her work is driven by a personal health journey that revealed critical flaws in traditional medical approaches, leading her to embrace holistic and functional medicine alternatives.

Isah has raised awareness of systemic issues such as the prevalence of chronic illness, the mental health crisis among healthcare professionals, and the often-prohibitive costs of alternative treatments. Through successful grassroots advocacy, she has influenced policy changes and is considering establishing a nonprofit organization to support healthcare reform efforts.

A keynote speaker at the 2025 SuccessLIVE! event in Los Angeles, CA, Isah joined a distinguished roster of global experts including legendary author Jack Canfield.

Driven by a vision to make a lasting global impact, her advocacy is fueled by the belief that healthcare should be innovative, equitable, and accessible.

