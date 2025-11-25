Elizabeth Aguilera Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Living Truth' Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksproudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Elizabeth Aguilera, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition,“Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book's momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Elizabeth's chapter, "Prettier When I Speak.” Elizabeth shares her powerful journey of breaking generational silence and reclaiming her voice after years of being told she was“prettier when quiet.” From escaping an unfulfilling marriage and career to rediscovering her worth and purpose, Elizabeth reveals how listening to her inner truth led her from burnout to boldness. Her story is a celebration of self-liberation-proving that when a woman finds her voice, she not only transforms her own life but becomes a light for others to do the same.



Meet Elizabeth Aguilera:

Elizabeth Aguilera is a narcissistic abuse recovery coach, speaker, and advocate for survivors of emotional and psychological abuse. After spending 30 years in corporate IT, Elizabeth's career was suddenly uprooted when her job was sent overseas. That turning point led her to create a heart-centered business helping seniors and overwhelmed moms - a natural extension of her deep compassion and desire to serve.



Today, Elizabeth draws from her own healing journey, professional training, and decades of life experience to support women and men in loosening the grip of the trauma bond and reclaiming their inner strength. She is passionate about helping others rebuild unshakable self-trust, something she calls becoming emotionally bulletproof. Her transformational 8-week program, It's Not Your Fault!, is the guide she wishes she had during her own recovery - a powerful and compassionate roadmap for healing, setting boundaries, and finally feeling free.



Elizabeth is a certified life coach through the Brave Thinking Institute and a member of the International Coaching Federation. She has been surrounded by a close-knit circle of friends for over 40 years and believes in the power of deep, lasting connection. When she's not coaching or writing, you can find her singing in her church choir, cooking for friends, or curled up with a good book and her grandcat, Daisy, purring happily beside her.



Learn more at:

.thegoodcalling

.carrd

.linkedin/in/elizabethaguilera

.youtube/@ElizabethAguileraCoach



To order your copy of“Living Truth” please visit HERE.