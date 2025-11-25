Thirty-Four Sig Sauer P320 Victims Across 23 States File Latest Mass Actions In Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Largest combined mass-action filings to date, Saltz Mongeluzzi represents the claimants

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawsuits continue to be filed as a result of injuries and deaths arising from unintended firings of Sig Sauer P320 pistols. The latest, and largest, mass action cases to date were filed yesterday – in Federal and State Courts in Pennsylvania by the law firm Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky on behalf of thirty-four (34) P320 owners-plaintiffs across 23 states. The latest plaintiffs-victims are also supporting prior plaintiffs' efforts calling upon the manufacturer to recall and redesign this weapon before more law enforcement officers and other law-abiding customers are injured or killed.









The four previous mass actions were filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky in the District of New Hampshire, where seventy-six (76) P320 plaintiffs await their days in Court. However, in June this year, Sig Sauer aggressively lobbied the New Hampshire legislature to provide the company immunity from additional lawsuits concerning these claims. Since New Hampshire-based Sig Sauer lobbied to block these claims in New Hampshire, the new filings were brought in Federal Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, a courthouse where a prior P320 victim was awarded substantial monetary damages in a jury trial.

The Firm, following these latest actions, now represents more than 125 claimants in filed cases against Sig Sauer. It also represents additional P320 victims whose cases are in pre-suit investigation. Inclusive of the new filings, the Firm's P320 victims reside in 45 states, illustrative of the nationwide hazard.

Saltz Mongeluzzi Bendesky attorney Robert W. Zimmerman, lead counsel in the litigation, stated after the filings,“Sig Sauer is aware of hundreds of unintended discharges, and our firm is uncovering more and more each month. We have urged Sig Sauer to recall this weapon before more police officers and law-abiding citizens are injured and killed. These incidents are starkly similar, are highly foreseeable and are, most importantly, preventable.” Mr. Zimmerman is joined in the litigation by firm attorneys Robert J. Mongeluzzi, Larry Bendesky, Ryan D. Hurd, Samuel Haaz, and Lily Winter.

Spanning more than 200 pages, the new Complaints recap the dangerous history of the P320 dating back nearly one decade, including sworn testimony from Sig Sauer employees regarding the design decisions for the P320 and the marketing statements the company has made.

The new complaints also note that the plaintiffs were highly trained in the safe use of firearms. In every instance the plaintiff had no intention of firing their weapon when it discharged. And in every case the plaintiffs suffered, and continue to suffer, life-altering injuries. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages that will be assessed by juries at trial. The following states are represented in the combined, new filings:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and West Virginia.

