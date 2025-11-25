National Family And Survivors Circle Urges Immediate Implementation Of Rethinking Justice Recommendations To Protect Survivors Of Sexual Violence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winnipeg, MB, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Family and Survivors Circle (NFSC Inc.) is calling on governments to act without delay on the findings of Rethinking Justice for Survivors of Sexual Violence: A Systemic Investigation.

The Office of the Federal Ombudsperson for Victims of Crime report, based on 18 months of research, engagement with nearly 3,000 survivors, service providers, legal professionals, and review of over 750 court cases, documents persistent barriers in the criminal justice system. Survivors continue to experience fear of not being believed and being retraumatized during reporting and investigations, and delayed access to justice. The findings show that the system often fails those it is meant to protect.

First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, specifically women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals, are overrepresented as victims of violent, sexual, and gender-based crimes. The report recognizes this disproportionate impact and was informed by and grounded in the 2019 National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Calls for Justice, including health and wellness, Indigenous-specific victim services, sustainable funding for Indigenous-led programs, education and traditional knowledge, violence prevention, and community safety.

“Indigenous survivors face layers of systemic barriers that are rooted in colonial policies and ongoing discrimination,” said Hilda Anderson-Pyrz, President of the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.“The Rethinking Justice report provides a roadmap for reform, but governments must move quickly to implement these recommendations and ensure that Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are heard, supported, and protected.”

Key reforms called for in the report include:



Ending practices that treat survivors as suspects, including KGB cautions

Protecting therapeutic and mental health records from disclosure

Considering survivor safety in delay applications under R v. Jordan

Guaranteeing enforceable rights under the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, including access to independent legal advice and testimonial aids

Investing in culturally safe, trauma-informed support services Expanding restorative and transformative justice options, giving survivors meaningful choices beyond the courtroom

Sexual violence remains one of Canada's most underreported crimes, with only 6 percent of incidents reported to police. Indigenous survivors face additional barriers due to systemic racism, intergenerational trauma, and lack of culturally safe supports. Implementing these recommendations is not only a legal necessity but a moral and human rights obligation.

“Every day that these recommendations are not implemented, Indigenous survivors continue to face harm,” Anderson-Pyrz said.“Parliament, policymakers, and institutions across Canada must act immediately to ensure a justice system that respects Indigenous lives, prioritizes safety, and restores trust.”

About the National Family and Survivors Circle Inc.

The National Family and Survivors Circle Inc. (NFSC Inc.) is a legally incorporated, non-profit organization comprised of Inuit, Métis, and First Nations women with diverse lived experiences. NFSC Inc. works to ensure that families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, survivors of gender-based violence, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people are at the center of all efforts to implement the 231 Calls for Justice, the National Action Plan on MMIWG2S+, and the Federal Pathway.

