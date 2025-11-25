New West Symphony Invites Audiences To A 'Sparkling Winter Dreams' Celebration

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The New West Symphony concludes its 2025 season with their radiant holiday program,“Winter Dreams.” This dazzling final concert, conducted by Michael Christie, takes place on Saturday, December 6, at 7 PM at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (Thousand Oaks), and Sunday, December 7, at 3 PM at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center (Camarillo).

“Winter Dreams” promises an evening that glitters with musical variety, combining classical elegance with festive traditions. The program is built around music from the evocative Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 1, "Winter Dreams," which sets a luminous, white-Christmas mood, immediately followed by the brilliant swing of Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite.

The celebration is further enhanced by the talents of California Contemporary Ballet (directed by Aerin Holt), the New West Symphony Chorus (directed by Wyant Morton) and the Los Robles Children's Choir (directed by Emma Roche). The choruses will deliver choral works and holiday carols-including a touching Las Posadas Celebration-sung in both English and Spanish, adding a golden warmth to the performance.

Maestro Michael Christie says,“Winter Dreams” is a festive musical kaleidoscope of symphonic, vocal, and dance traditions, all designed to embrace and celebrate the unique traditions of our region. This classy family holiday event gives our patrons an event of exceptional quality and creativity 'right in our backyard. NWS'“Winter Dreams” is played, sung, and danced by performers from our community and the SoCal region.

The New West Symphony will also support MANNA, the Thousand Oaks area Foodbank, by asking all attending patrons to bring cans of food for MANNA. Receptacles will be provided.

About New West Symphony

Founded in 1995 and celebrating its 30th Anniversary season, the New West Symphony (NWS) is a professional orchestra that draws players from the rich talent pool of professional LA-area musicians. NWS is guided by the artistic direction of GRAMMY®-winning Maestro Michael Christie and CEO Natalia Staneva, recipient of the ACSO 2023 Executive Director of the Year award. NWS is the resident company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks and also performs at the Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center in Camarillo. The organization presents six Masterpiece Series concerts annually, performing major works from the symphonic repertoire with internationally-acclaimed guest artists. The Symphony also provides quality outreach and educational opportunities for the communities it serves through its annual Symphonic Adventures concert programs for youth, its traveling Music Van, and the Laby Harmony Project, a year-round music and leadership program for underserved students.

About Michael Christie

Named New West Symphony's Artistic and Music Director in December 2018, GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Michael Christie is a thoughtfully innovative conductor, equally at home in the symphonic and opera worlds, who is focused on making the audience experience at his performances entertaining, enlightening and enriching. Deeply committed to bringing new works to life, he has championed commissions by leading and emerging composers. Christie served as Music Director of the Minnesota Opera (2012-18), Phoenix Symphony (2005-13), Brooklyn Philharmonic (2005-10) and Colorado Music Festival (2000-13), and as Chief Conductor of the Queensland Orchestra (2001-04) in Australia. For more information, visit michaelchristieonline and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Los Robles Children's Choir

Founded in 1997, the Los Robles Children's Choir is dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering children through choral music. The program provides training in vocal technique and musicianship, fostering a lifelong love of singing while encouraging each student to pursue personal and artistic excellence. Choristers participate in world-class performances that showcase their musical achievements.

About California Contemporary Ballet

California Contemporary Ballet (CCBallet) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional dance company based in La Cañada Flintridge and led by founder, choreographer, and Artistic Director Aerin Holt. Established nearly 30 years ago, the company evolved from the youth troupe Dance Street Performers into one of Southern California's leading contemporary ballet ensembles. CCBallet presents an innovative repertoire that blends classical, contemporary, and theatrical dance, often featuring original music, costumes, and lighting designs by guest artists. The organization also supports emerging talent through its youth division, the California Contemporary Youth Ballet (CCYBallet).