Fetch Pet Insurance Launches 4Th Annual '101 Donations' Campaign To Power Free Veterinary Care With Project Street Vet

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fetch Pet Insurance (“Fetch”) announced the launch of the 4th Annual Fetch 101 Donations Campaign, an end of year fundraiser benefiting Project Street Vet, the nonprofit providing free veterinary care to the pets of people experiencing homelessness and hardship. From November 1 through December 31, 2025, Fetch will match donations $1 for $1, up to $50,500, doubling the impact of every gift.

Since launching the campaign in 2022, the Fetch 101 Donations Campaign has helped raise more than $1.3 million, enabling free veterinary care for over 7,000 pets, from vaccinations and parasite treatment to urgent procedures so pets and their people can stay healthy and together.

Project Street Vet's footprint has grown in step with the campaign's momentum: what began as a single-veterinarian's effort in Southern California has expanded into multi-team, multi-city operations now serving nine U.S. communities: Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Cruz, Riverside, Orange County, California, Atlanta, GA, Orlando and Webster, Florida and New York City, with four additional locations slated to launch by year's end.

“Every year, thousands of donors step up, Fetch doubles their impact, and Project Street Vet brings care directly to the community,” said Hilary Palotay, Director, Corporate Social Responsibility, Fetch Pet Insurance.“That's the spirit of 101 Donations-expanding access to care so more pets in more communities get the help they need, regardless of their families' circumstances. We're grateful to stand behind Project Street Vet's growth again this year.”

“This campaign is a lifeline,” said Dr. Kwane Stewart, Co-founder, Project Street Vet.“Every matched dollar means another pet vaccinated, another infection treated, another family kept together. We're grateful to Fetch and to every partner and donor who makes this possible.”

How It Works

Dates: November 1–December 31, 2025

Match: Fetch matches donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,500

Where to Give: fetchpet/psv (all proceeds benefit Project Street Vet)

Tax-Deductible: Donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

Powered by Partners

Corporate supporters for the 2025 campaign thus far include Warburg Pincus, The Gwyn Initiative, Dog Standards, Basepaws, Lay Lo, Knead, PRIDE+GROOM, and Kismet.

Since inception, leading companies have joined the 101 Donations effort, including AXIS Capital, AXA XL, SPRYFOX, GlobalLogic, Cozen O'Connor, Vetster, Warburg Pincus, Coforge, Milliman, Solomon Page, Vernon Company, Sapiens, Adswerve, and ZippyPaws-turning generosity into real, measurable care for pets and their people.

About Project Street Vet is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that empowers veterinary teams to deliver professional, non-judgmental medical care & support to pet families experiencing homelessness and housing vulnerability. The vision of Project Street Vet is to create a world where veterinary care is accessible to every pet family.

