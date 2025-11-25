Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions In Nasdaq Stocks As Of Settlement Date November 14, 2025
Short interest in 1,697 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 3,326,683,612 shares at the end of the settlement date of November 14, 2025, compared with 3,185,380,810 shares in 1,695 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.00 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.00.
In summary, short interest in all 5,111 Nasdaq® securities totaled 17,958,812,154 shares at the November 14, 2025 settlement date, compared with 5,097 issues and 17,265,222,015 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 1.75 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.54 days for the prior reporting period.
The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at .
